Netflix: Why You Should Watch This Series Despite the Controversy

Netflix has released the third and final season of one of its most iconic series. This shocking South Korean series is a mix of both thriller and survival genres, draped against a background that is critical of society. Yes, you know which series we're referring to here. Season 3 of this Netflix series has gotten off to a flying start and is well on its way to becoming the most successful series in the history of the streaming platform.

Achieving over 60 million views in just three days for Squid Game season 3, the newest and highly controversial season of the phenomenal series has had the best start in Netflix history. This record was previously held by the second season of Squid Game, which recorded 68 million views in four days.

The best start for a Netflix series

Yes, 60 million is less than 68 million. But do note that Netflix qualifies a "view" by dividing the number of hours watched by the total duration of the program. The idea behind this is to compare content fairly, regardless of its length. These statistics are updated every week from Monday to Sunday. The third season of Squid Game was released on Friday, June 27, while the second season was released on a Thursday. This explains why some results spanned three or four days, depending on which day was released.

Squid Game season 3 even made it into the top 10 most popular non-English language series on the platform. It currently stands in ninth place, while seasons 1 and 2 are in first and second place, respectively. The worldwide success is undeniable, and you should not miss the conclusion of this series.

Why will you regret not watching Squid Game season 3?

There will be no fourth season, as creator Hwang Dong-hyuk confirmed in a letter to fans. The third season picks up right after the frustrating cliffhanger at the end of the second season and brings the story of Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-Jae), aka Player 456, to a conclusion.

This signals the end of the story of Gi-hun, the protagonist we have been following since the first season, which has divided fans of Squid Game. Of course, this article will not spoil the third season for you. However, the second season was so cathartic because you saw how the players started to rebel, and Gi-hun tried to begin a revolution to take revenge on the famous game master. Expectations for the third season were therefore sky high.

The creator of Squid Game says he is "thrilled that the seed planted in creating a new Squid Game is sprouting and bearing fruit with the end of this story." / © Netflix

Rest assured, Squid Game season 3 has many good qualities. The social criticism and satire of the rich treating the poor like cattle is still as relevant as ever. Some of the insufferable characters from season 2 finally had karma caught up with them. Some of the new games doubled down on their ingenuity to put you through the fear and stress of seeing your favorite characters survive (or not!).

Anyway, if you're still hesitating to watch Squid Game season 3, go for it! And if you're one of those people who never watch the most popular mainstream movies or shows, it's not too late to catch up on the first two seasons of Squid Game before moving on to season 3. It's not for nothing that seasons 1 and 2 of Squid Game made it back into the top 10 most-watched series this week.