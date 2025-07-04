Limited Time Offer: Grab These Premium Apps for Free Now!

Android users can currently temporarily download four premium apps for free, which can be useful both in everyday life and at work. iOS users will also get their money's worth, although the focus here is primarily on entertainment and gaming apps.

The two app stores, Google Play and Apple App Store, offer an almost endless number of applications. Some of these apps are free, while others are chargeable. However, many users are unaware that many paid apps are also temporarily available for free as part of a special offer. We have compiled some of the most exciting apps currently available for free.

Free pro apps (Android)

Stabilize Video: Stable Video ( $3.49 ) - If a video is slightly shaky, this app may come to the rescue. The image can be stabilized with just a few clicks. However, this can affect the quality or restrict the full image section (4.4 stars, 997 ratings)

Compress Video - Resize Video ( $3.49 ) - This app also makes improvements to videos, but not in terms of image quality, but in terms of file size in order to save storage space. However, reducing the file size usually results in a certain loss of quality or resolution (4.5 stars, 1,450 ratings)

Resume Builder - CV Maker ( $5.99 ) - If you want to design a professional-looking application folder but don't feel creative enough yourself, you'll find lots of attractive templates in this app. The documents created can then be exported as a PDF (4.3 stars, 2,500 ratings)

QR Code Reader PRO ( $5.99 ) - A QR code scanner is now part of the basic equipment of every smartphone. Although there are many unconvincing scanners in the Play Store, this app stands out from the crowd. This is also indicated by the numerous positive ratings (4.8 stars, 13,500 ratings)

Free premium apps (iOS)

Music Quiz: Know Your Library? ( $0.99 ) - This game is a quiz based on your own music library. Anyone who thinks they know their favorite songs inside out can put their knowledge to the test here. The graphic design of the game adapts to the song currently playing (5.0 stars, 6 ratings)

Axion Run ( $0.99 ) - In this minimalist game, you control an axion - a hypothetical elementary particle - that is trying to overcome gravity and escape its sinister twin. An uncomplicated pastime for in-between games, including a high score display (no ratings) .

Blindfold Chess ( $7.99 ) - This chess app takes an unusual approach, as the actual game almost takes a back seat here. Instead, the focus is on training for blindfold chess - in other words, playing chess without eye contact with the board. Anyone who learns this skill is guaranteed to be greeted with amazement at their next match (no reviews) .

Dog Guide 2 PRO ( $1.99 ) - If you want to find the ideal dog or expand your knowledge of these faithful four-legged friends, you should take a look at this app. It offers a large number of free pictures, clearly presented information, and a practical filter function - all in one application. (4.6 stars, 134 ratings)

Free apps with traps - what you need to watch out for

All the apps we present here were available for free at the time of this article's publication. Unfortunately, developers often fail to specify the duration of these offers. If you like an app, don't wait too long to download it.

However, before downloading a free app, it's always a good idea to review the app page in the store. Because sometimes there are hidden stumbling blocks that you should be aware of.

In-app purchases and advertising

Most free apps either contain advertising or offer in-app purchases. However, some paid apps also offer this feature. It is essential to pay close attention to these aspects, especially if the game is intended for children.

App permissions

Numerous apps collect user data and often sell it on. So, if you want to be on the safe side, ensure that you only grant the permissions that the app actually needs. An alarm clock, for example, does not need access to your cameras or contacts, and a flashlight should not be interested in your location data either.