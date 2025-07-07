Hot topics

Sony's New Phone Faces Issues so Serious that Sales Have Been Stopped

Sony Xperia 1 VII black background in different hues
© Sony
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

While Sony has been overtaken by many Android brands, including Chinese companies, Samsung, and Google, it continues to produce smartphones through its Xperia line. This is helmed by the Xperia 1 series, with the Xperia 1 VII as the latest generation. The device brought meaningful upgrades from its predecessor, but it seems to be facing a major hiccup during launch, even resulting in Sony halting sales.

Sony launched the Xperia 1 VII in May and began shipping it in June to Japan and select countries in Europe and Asia. It was almost smooth sailing from the start until users began reporting software issues, such as unexpected shutdowns, random reboots, and, worse still, the device failing to turn on.

Reports started to surface last month, with the culprit appearing to be a specific service or feature tied to the device, affecting select Xperia 1 VII units. Specifically, this trouble seems to be isolated to the variants (XQ-FS44, SO-51F, SOG15, A501SO) sold in Japan.

How to Possibly Fix the Random Reboot in Xperia 1 VII

Sony has acknowledged the issue through its Japanese channel, stating that it is working to identify the exact cause and has temporarily stopped shipping and selling the device in retail stores.

At the same time, it provides a recovery method for affected users, recommending a soft reset by holding the power button and volume up for 20 seconds until the device boots up. Subsequently, users should patch to the latest software.

A man with curly hair using a Sony Xperia 1 VII smartphone outdoors.
Sony's Xperia 1 VII features the same slab design but adds internal hardware upgrades. / © Sony

However, some users have reported that the reset does not turn on their device, in which case Sony advises them to contact the company's support channel for further assistance.

Are Xperia 1 VII Units Affected by the Random Reboot Globally?

Although there have been a few reports of the same instance of random reboot for the Xperia 1 VII in Taiwan and Hong Kong, there is no official statement or press release acknowledging whether these concerns are related solely to units in Japan.

So, as it stands, the problems don't seem to affect the global models. However, this is not enough to give reassurance to many users outside Japan and alleviate their worries.

For instance, Sony canceled some pre-orders of the device in the UK, Germany, France, and other countries last month. There was no explanation for this matter, nor was it clear if it was associated with the software issue. However, the company then resumed shipments in those regions in the same month.

Do you have an Xperia 1 VII? Have you experienced issues similar to or related to those mentioned above? Share your experience with us in the comments.

Source: Reddit/u/Hashabasha

Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

