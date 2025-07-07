Hot topics

The Next Mega-Recall: Diesel Engines at Risk of Serious Damage

Do you drive a diesel from Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, DS Automobiles or Fiat? Then watch out, there is a major recall due to a defective camshaft chain, which, in the worst case, can lead to engine damage. Behind the recall is the Stellantis automotive group, which is ordering around 141,700 vehicles to the workshop in Germany. Affected are 1.5-liter BlueHDi diesel engines built between October 2017 and January 2023. Outside of Germany, 930,000 vehicles in France and 117,000 cars in Belgium are affected. No information is yet available for other countries.

What exactly is the problem?

According to the ADAC, a German automobile association, certain vehicles are at risk of the camshaft chain wearing out faster than usual. This can lead to unusual noises in the engine compartment, loss of power, or, in the worst case, even a break in the chain - and this can sometimes result in expensive engine damage. To date, there have been no reported accidents associated with the defect; however, caution is still advised.

Am I affected by the recall?

There are several ways to find out whether your car is affected by the Stellantis recall:

  • The manufacturer will inform you by letter or email
  • You can ask your dealer directly
  • Or you can visit the official Stellantis recall page

If your car is affected, make an appointment at the workshop as soon as possible! The inspection and possible replacement of the camshaft chain are free of charge.

This is how the recall campaign works

A special diagnostic app from Stellantis is used in the workshop. This app "listens" closely and analyzes the engine noises of your diesel. If a defect is detected, the chain is replaced immediately.

  • A software update
  • An oil change, if necessary
  • And an extended warranty of up to 10 years or 240,000 kilometers

Already had repair costs?

If you have already had repairs done due to the camshaft chain since January 2023, you can rejoice: From mid-July, you can have costs reimbursed retroactively, provided that the maintenance and diagnosis were carried out in a specialist workshop according to the manufacturer's specifications.

Our tip: Don't wait until it's too late. A quick visit to the workshop now can save you from really expensive damage later. If you drive a diesel vehicle from Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Fiat, or DS, be sure to check if you are affected.

