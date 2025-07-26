Top 5 Apps of the Week: Prickle, FitRoom, and More!

How has your week been? Regardless of whether you have a busy weekend or a chill one, there are always apps and games that are worth checking out. Discover our choice picks of mobile apps and games for your Android smartphone or iPhone this week. We have scoured the Google Play Store and Apple App Store for these 5 titles, having installed and used them. They range from games to productivity apps, making sure there's something for everybody.

Prickle (Android and iOS)

Want to tickle your brains? Why not give Prickle a go? This is a wholesome, grid-based puzzle game which does not spill a single drop of blood. You basically guide a father hedgehog nicknamed “DadHog”, to reunite with his scattered hoglets. These hoglets attach to each other and form a shape known as the “Prickle.” Sounds a bit like LocoRoco, no?

Needless to say, as more hoglets join, navigation becomes a challenge since tight hedges are aplenty, requiring you to crank your brain to figure out just how to get the growing mass of hoglets around various obstacles. It ends up as an increasingly complex game that is also delightful to play.

There are 48 levels spread across four seasons, which should offer a wide range of variety to keep the game occupied for hours on end. I love how the visuals are clean to look at, while the mechanics evolve over time to add more challenge. While the early stages are smooth and straightforward, tighter spaces and more intricate movement puzzles appear in the latter stages.

Overall, the minimalist design and gentle aesthetic feel soothing and child-friendly, offering a satisfying balance of strategy and spatial planning. These made me feel engaged without being overwhelmed. I would recommend this as a title for casual gamers.

Tale of Immortal (Android and iOS)

With the massive success of Black Myth Wukong, my expectations of games from Chinese studios have risen significantly. While Tale of Immortal does not quite scale the heights of Wukong, it does offer a sense of achievement as the game goes on. Basically, I am thrown into this wild Chinese mythology sandbox world as I work my way from a mortal toward immortality.

I did not find a dull moment in this game, where it is full of NPC politics, sect rivalries, artifacts, and betrayals. Those who are into wuxia novels will definitely feel right at home.

In terms of gameplay, I felt the combat was kind of like a twin-stick shooter mixed with RPG leveling. I go around gathering materials, upgrading my skills to get more powerful, build artifacts, and even run a sect if I so desire. There is a depth to this game, but also features its fair share of grinding as the difficulty is cranked up.

It is worth checking out, with an open-ended sandbox RPG vibe that offers plenty of areas to explore and mess around with. Anyone who is interested in slow-burning progression, sect politics, and building one's powers over dozens of hours, then this is the game for you.

FitRoom (Android and iOS)

Everybody loves to look their best on all occasions, so why not get an app to help you out? I checked out FitRoom, a mobile app that lets me upload a photo and virtually try on different clothes in a realistic manner. I think it works great as my very own smart digital closet, thanks to AI-powered visualization.

With this app, I can basically mix and match outfits and see what looks good before I actually wear or buy anything. Using it is a snap, all I need to do is to upload a photo, select outfits from the AI catalog, and watch how the clothes drape and fit over me.

While there are free try-ons (normally approximately 15 items), I would need to fork out money if I want to subscribe to a plan that offers unlimited wardrobe swaps, higher resolution downloads, or watermark-free images.

Overall, I'd say that the clothing visualizations were surprisingly realistic. All the fabric texture, fit, and drape look clean, and it is so easy to use. Best of all is, it saves me the trouble from putting on clothes and removing them.

Canine Calm (Android and iOS)

I still remember when my black Labrador was a wee puppy. Boy, was she so cute! She was also relatively easy to manage, and super curious! Every single new sound and smell was thoroughly explored, and I wish I had the Canine Calm app then! This app helps puppies ease their anxiety around everyday noises like blenders, car horns, and barking neighbors.

Basically, the app contains a curated library of realistic sounds and guides any dog (preferably puppies) through gradual exposure, letting them pups slowly get used to these sounds without freaking out. In a nutshell, it is all about desensitization training.

I select various sound categories (household, animal, transportation, etc.), begin at a low volume, and work my way up as my dog learns to stay chill. I can mark favorites, track progress, and even record or request custom sounds if I were to fork out a small fee to upgrade to premium. Overall, the interface is extremely simple to navigate.

This is a nifty way to train your dog to get used to everyday sounds around the home. / © nextpit

I like how plenty of real-world noises included right from the beginning, and the option to record my own noises surely goes a long way. Of course, for cheapskates like me, this gives me an idea. Why not just record my own sounds? While it is workable, but it isn't the most convenient due to the cataloguing effort required.

Decor Life (Android and iOS)

I do have some time to kill when taking the public transport. When I've run out of new books to read, I like to let my brain rot. However, doomscrolling is no longer that appealing, which is why Decor Life is the perfect gem for me in this season. It lets me design spaces on my phone as a relaxing way to zone out.

Basically, Decor Life throws me into this open-ended design world where I'm given unloved rooms to renovate. I must first unpack and sort existing items, before diving into redesigning every corner. There are new floors to look into, wall treatments, furniture, and decorative objects.

Basically, it is a low-stress game to pick up. Just select a room, roll up my virtual sleeves, and get right to work! I can do so in whatever order I want, with zero judgment should my taste be more eclectic than usual. I love how the calm background music and minimalist visuals add to the overall atmosphere.

If there is one drawback about this app, it is the rather limited degree of customization options. Sometimes, the chair or plant won’t always go exactly where I want, and the rug and wall colors do clash in awkward ways at times. Of course, I also hate the frequency of ads, which can be removed via in-app purchases. Therapeutic, but at a cost.

We've come to the end of this week's list. See you next week for a new selection of the Top 5 apps of the week.