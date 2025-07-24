Hot topics

Every Phone Needs This Brilliant Google Photos Feature

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Google Photos AI photo to video generator
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

Read in other languages:

Português

Google is expanding AI into its services faster than any other brand out there. The latest to receive new enhancements is Google Photos, with the cloud-based photo app gaining an image-to-video generator and new capabilities, adding to its growing list of integrated editing tools and features.

Transform Your Photo into a Video

The photo-to-video generator in the app is powered by Google's Veo 2 engine, a model similar to what was recently rolled out to Gemini. This tool allows users to select a static image and transform it into a 6-second video. They can choose between two available prompts: "Subtle movements" and "I'm feeling lucky," although these options could be expanded in the future.

Users also have the option to regenerate another clip using the same photo or save the generated video to their device or share it.

Google Photos' photo-to-video generator AI feature.
Users can select from the two available prompts when generating a video from a static image. / © Google

In addition to the direct shortcut, users can also access the photo-to-video generator in the new Create tab, which includes other features and editing tools. Google says that the video generator is first rolling out to iOS and Android users in the U.S. starting today, while the Create tab will arrive in the next few weeks.

Google Photos is also getting Remix photos, another AI tool to stylize photos. This recreates a selected photo in different artistic styles, including anime, 3D animation, comics, and sketches. The feature is planned to be available in the coming weeks.

Photo-to-Video Generator Arrives on YouTube Shorts

Besides Google Photos, the photo-to-video generator is also arriving on the YouTube Shorts app as a free feature over the coming weeks. It's powered by the Veo 2 model, but Google says it will release the newer Veo 3 model later this summer. The video generator in YouTube Shorts is slated to be available in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States.

It's a surprise that all these announced features are free, especially the photo-to-video generator, given this is a premium tool in Gemini. Have you tried out some of the AI and Gemini features in Google Photos?

Source: Google

Best Smart Speaker With Amazon Alexa 

  Editor's choice Best smart home control center Best price-performance ratio Best sound Best sound supplement Best display
Product
Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022
Amazon Echo Hub
Amazon Echo (4.Gen)
Amazon Echo Studio
Amazon Echo Sub
Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd. Gen)
Product image Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022 Product Image Amazon Echo Hub Product Image Amazon Echo (4.Gen) Product Image Amazon Echo Studio Product Image Amazon Echo Sub Product Image Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd. Gen) Product Image
Review
Review: Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022
Review: Amazon Echo Hub
Not yet tested
Review: Amazon Echo Studio
Not yet tested
Not yet tested
Price Compariosn
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing