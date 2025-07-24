Google is expanding AI into its services faster than any other brand out there. The latest to receive new enhancements is Google Photos, with the cloud-based photo app gaining an image-to-video generator and new capabilities, adding to its growing list of integrated editing tools and features.

Transform Your Photo into a Video

The photo-to-video generator in the app is powered by Google's Veo 2 engine, a model similar to what was recently rolled out to Gemini. This tool allows users to select a static image and transform it into a 6-second video. They can choose between two available prompts: "Subtle movements" and "I'm feeling lucky," although these options could be expanded in the future.

Users also have the option to regenerate another clip using the same photo or save the generated video to their device or share it.

Users can select from the two available prompts when generating a video from a static image. / © Google

In addition to the direct shortcut, users can also access the photo-to-video generator in the new Create tab, which includes other features and editing tools. Google says that the video generator is first rolling out to iOS and Android users in the U.S. starting today, while the Create tab will arrive in the next few weeks.

Google Photos is also getting Remix photos, another AI tool to stylize photos. This recreates a selected photo in different artistic styles, including anime, 3D animation, comics, and sketches. The feature is planned to be available in the coming weeks.

Photo-to-Video Generator Arrives on YouTube Shorts

Besides Google Photos, the photo-to-video generator is also arriving on the YouTube Shorts app as a free feature over the coming weeks. It's powered by the Veo 2 model, but Google says it will release the newer Veo 3 model later this summer. The video generator in YouTube Shorts is slated to be available in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States.

It's a surprise that all these announced features are free, especially the photo-to-video generator, given this is a premium tool in Gemini. Have you tried out some of the AI and Gemini features in Google Photos?