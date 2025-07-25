Only For a Short Time: Save $9.99 on Apps and Games

The current selection of free apps offers an impressive range - everyone is guaranteed to find something suitable. From personalized ringtones to soothing puzzle games. And the best thing about it? Everything is available for free - but only for a limited time.

You will find an almost endless number of applications in the Google and Apple app stores, the Play Store and the App Store. Some of these apps are free, while others require payment. But what many users don't know: Many paid apps are also temporarily available for free if they are part of a special offer. We have put together some of the most exciting apps that are currently available for free.

Free pro apps (Android)

Garage Ringtones Pro ( $2.49 ) - Customize your ringtones. You can edit audio files as you wish - be it music or personal voice recordings. The operation remains pleasantly simple and clearly structured (3.7 stars, 312 ratings)

) - Customize your ringtones. You can edit audio files as you wish - be it music or personal voice recordings. The operation remains pleasantly simple and clearly structured IPTV Smart Player Pro ( $9.49 ) - Nowadays, you can watch TV wherever you have an Internet connection - and this app makes it particularly easy. You can also stream programs directly to your own TV, provided the device supports this function (4.0 stars, 3,360 ratings)

) - Nowadays, you can watch TV wherever you have an Internet connection - and this app makes it particularly easy. You can also stream programs directly to your own TV, provided the device supports this function My Medicine Pro ( $2.49 ) - This practical tool is suitable both for your own use and as a recommendation for parents or grandparents. It helps to keep track of personal medication at all times. However, as this is a less common health app, it is advisable to check it carefully first. Because better safe than sorry (3.8 stars, 236 ratings)

) - This practical tool is suitable both for your own use and as a recommendation for parents or grandparents. It helps to keep track of personal medication at all times. However, as this is a less common health app, it is advisable to check it carefully first. Because better safe than sorry Defense Zone HD (€2.49 ) - This tower defense game offers tried and tested fun, but with a special twist: instead of colorful balloons, military elements such as tanks and missiles dominate the action here. So if you just want to pop balloons, you won't find what you're looking for here (4.1 stars, 3,480 ratings)

Free premium apps (iOS)

Eyka ( $0.99 ) - This game is a calming puzzle that is vaguely reminiscent of Rubik's Cube. The task is to match the colors. Instead of a simple cube, however, there are many different cube-shaped designs - and a total of 108 original levels. (4.8 stars, 5 ratings)

) - This game is a calming puzzle that is vaguely reminiscent of Rubik's Cube. The task is to match the colors. Instead of a simple cube, however, there are many different cube-shaped designs - and a total of 108 original levels. Space Clutter ( $0.99 ) - This game is a minimalist arcade game from 2012 set in outer space. It is now also available for iOS. Anyone who develops nostalgic feelings when they hear the word "arcade" should definitely give this retro-inspired game a chance (5.0 stars, 1 rating)

) - This game is a minimalist arcade game from 2012 set in outer space. It is now also available for iOS. Anyone who develops nostalgic feelings when they hear the word "arcade" should definitely give this retro-inspired game a chance Music Quiz: Know Your Library? ( $0.99 ) - This game is a quiz based on your own music library. Anyone who thinks they know their favorite songs inside out can put their knowledge to the test here. The graphic design of the game adapts to the song currently playing (5.0 stars, 6 ratings)

) - This game is a quiz based on your own music library. Anyone who thinks they know their favorite songs inside out can put their knowledge to the test here. The graphic design of the game adapts to the song currently playing I Know Dogs 2 PRO ($1.99 ) - If you want to find the ideal dog or expand your knowledge of these faithful four-legged friends, you should take a look at this app. It offers a large number of free pictures, clearly presented information, and a practical filter function - all in one application. (4.6 stars, 134 ratings)

Free apps with traps - what you need to watch out for

All the apps we present here were available for free at the time of publication of this article. Unfortunately, developers often don't specify how long these offers last. So if you like an app, you shouldn't wait too long and download it quickly.

However, before you download a free app, you should always take a look at the app page in the store. Because sometimes there are hidden stumbling blocks that you should be aware of.

In-app purchases and advertising

Most free apps either contain advertising or offer in-app purchases. However, some paid apps also do this. It is important to pay the necessary attention to these aspects, especially if the game is intended for children.

App permissions

Numerous apps collect user data and often sell it on. So if you want to be on the safe side, make sure that you only grant the permissions that the app really needs. An alarm clock, for example, does not need access to your cameras or contacts, and a flashlight should not be interested in your location data either.