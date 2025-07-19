Top 5 iPhone and Android apps & games you need to try this week - Subnautica, Oceanhorn, and More!

Discover our selection of must-try mobile apps and games for your Android smartphone or iPhone. Sourced from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, these 5 gems have been thoroughly (really thoroughly) tested. From addictive games to productivity-boosting tools, there's something for everyone.

Subnautica (Android and iOS)

Subnautica plunges you into the heart of a vast alien ocean world. After your ship crashes on planet 4546B, you'll have to swim through coral reefs, explore glowing underwater caves, and face strange creatures to gather resources, oxygen, food, and water.

Originally released in 2014 as an early access title on PC, it’s quite surreal to see this cult classic now available in a mobile version. The gameplay revolves around crafting equipment (diving suits, lamps), building bases and submersibles, and managing your vital needs.

All of this takes place in a stunning yet unforgiving environment: giant kelp forests, volcanic rifts, underwater caves populated by peaceful fish… and hostile creatures. The touch controls are fairly comprehensive, but the game also supports game controllers. Subnautica is a paid game and costs $9.99.

LocalSend (Android and iOS)

LocalSend is an open-source, cross-platform file transfer app (Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, Linux) designed for secure, internet-free sharing. It operates peer-to-peer over a local or Wi-Fi network, encrypting each transfer to ensure your files remain private.

The interface is clean and ad-free. The app doesn’t collect or share any personal data. You can transfer large photos, videos, or documents between devices without relying on the cloud. Basically, it's a simpler and more secure alternative to AirDrop or Quick Share—perfect for those who want fast, private, and hassle-free file transfers.

Here's how the LocalSend app works between an Android smartphone and a Windows PC. © Screenshot: nextpit

SNO Snow White (Android and iOS)

SNO Snow White is an action-adventure game set in a science-fiction universe. It alternates between 2D platform gameplay (you move from right to left, clearing obstacles and jumping onto... platforms) and 3D puzzles. You play as Global, a former hero of the war against AI, who explores Snow White, a frozen planet, to solve a mysterious investigation.

The gameplay is based on a rather original mix of mechanics. In classic 2D mode, you traverse interconnected levels, fighting enemies and evading traps. As soon as an anomaly is detected, you switch to 3D to physically manipulate objects and solve puzzles.

SNO snow white is not free. You can download it for free and enjoy the equivalent of two hours of gameplay. But to unlock the full game, you'll need to pay $5,99. No ads or other in-app purchases.

Brother Bin (Android and iOS)

Bother Bin is the ultimate anti-To-Do list. There's no endless box-ticking here- instead, it's about freeing your mind from the thoughts that clutter your day. The app offers an ultra-simple concept: brain-dump in one tap, map out a flow of ideas, and track your small victories over time.

Designed for overthinkers, insomniacs, creatives, or chronic procrastinators, Bother Bin turns anxiety into concrete action. Each thought is timestamped, sorted by status (idea, in progress, resolved), and stored locally- no ads, no data collection. No internet connection required- everything stays on your device.

The interface is minimalist (light or dark, depending on your system theme), and the goal isn’t to “do more” but simply to keep moving. The app works like a mental logbook where each noted worry becomes tangible proof of your progress, no matter how small.

Well-being comes at a price: $2.99.

Bother Bin is designed to mute your everyday worries / © Screenshots: nextpit

Oceanhorn: Chronos Dungeon (Android and iOS)

Oceanhorn: Chronos Dungeon is a pixelated 16-bit-style dungeon crawler, where you explore randomly generated dungeons while avoiding monsters. The world of Oceanhorn is very reminiscent of The Legend of Zelda, and the first two Oceanhorn games on iPhone were, in my eyes, among the best offline single-player mobile games of all time.

In this retro-looking episode, you dive into an underground labyrinth—alone or with up to four players in local co-op—in search of the mythical Paradigm Hourglass, a powerful artifact capable of altering the course of Arcadia’s history. The interface is clean and accessible, with a selection of different character classes, each with unique abilities. You can switch between heroes on the fly when playing solo or let a friend jump in at any time.

The roguelike approach—with levels changing every run—ensures nearly endless replayability. The retro design is visually charming, the music is catchy, and the combat is fast-paced. You can download the game for free, though it includes in-app purchases.

We've come to the end of this week's list. See you next week for a new selection of the Top 5 apps of the week.