If you hurry now, you can currently download several otherwise paid Pro apps completely free of charge. The offer is limited in time and can be terminated by the providers at any time without prior notice. However, if you grab them in time, you can use the apps permanently.

The two app stores from Google and Apple, the Play Store and the App Store, offer an almost endless number of applications. Some of these apps are free, while others are chargeable. But what many users don't know: Many paid apps are also temporarily available for free if they are part of a special offer. We have compiled some of the most exciting apps that are currently available for free for you.

Free pro apps (Android)

One Swipe Notes - Quick Notes : This app is a digital notebook with an integrated floating window. This means that users can create notes quickly and easily at any time without having to leave their current application (4.3 stars, 939 ratings)

This app is a digital notebook with an integrated floating window. This means that users can create notes quickly and easily at any time without having to leave their current application Business Card Maker: Logo Card : With this app, even design amateurs can create professional-looking business cards in no time at all. There are numerous templates to choose from, which can be customized as desired. Practical extras such as an integrated QR code generator round off the offer (4.5 stars, 975 ratings)

With this app, even design amateurs can create professional-looking business cards in no time at all. There are numerous templates to choose from, which can be customized as desired. Practical extras such as an integrated QR code generator round off the offer Expenso - Money Manager : This tool allows users to keep track of their personal finances at all times. The app scores with a variety of clear diagrams and tables. However, it remains unclear how reliable the data protection is (3.9 stars, 287 ratings)

This tool allows users to keep track of their personal finances at all times. The app scores with a variety of clear diagrams and tables. However, it remains unclear how reliable the data protection is Cartoon Photo Editor : Would you like a cartoon picture of yourself as your profile picture? That's exactly what this app makes possible. The images created can also be customized as desired (4.3 stars, 1,020 ratings)

Affiliate offer Google Pixel 9

Free premium apps (iOS)

Axion Run : In this minimalist game, you control an axion - a hypothetical elementary particle - as it tries to overcome gravity and escape its sinister twin. An uncomplicated pastime for in-between games, including a high score display (no ratings) .

In this minimalist game, you control an axion - a hypothetical elementary particle - as it tries to overcome gravity and escape its sinister twin. An uncomplicated pastime for in-between games, including a high score display . Blindfold Chess : This chess app takes an unusual approach, as the actual game almost takes a back seat here. Instead, the focus is on training for blindfold chess - in other words, playing chess without eye contact with the board. Anyone who learns this skill is guaranteed to be greeted with amazement at their next match (no reviews) .

This chess app takes an unusual approach, as the actual game almost takes a back seat here. Instead, the focus is on training for blindfold chess - in other words, playing chess without eye contact with the board. Anyone who learns this skill is guaranteed to be greeted with amazement at their next match . Ninja Boy Adventures - Bomberman edition : This game is very similar to the arcade classic Bomberman - with a decisive twist: instead of a bomber, you take on the role of a ninja. The levels are also a little more cleverly designed. However, the gameplay is still entertaining (3.4 stars, 8 ratings)

This game is very similar to the arcade classic Bomberman - with a decisive twist: instead of a bomber, you take on the role of a ninja. The levels are also a little more cleverly designed. However, the gameplay is still entertaining Dog Guide 2 PRO (1.99 euros ) - If you want to find the ideal dog or expand your knowledge of these faithful four-legged friends, you should take a look at this app. It offers a large number of free pictures, clearly presented information and a practical filter function - all in one application. (4.6 stars, 134 ratings)

Affiliate offer Apple iPhone 16

Free apps with traps - what you need to watch out for

All the apps we present here were available for free at the time of publication of this article. Unfortunately, developers often don't specify how long these offers last. So if you like an app, you shouldn't wait too long and download it quickly.

However, before you download a free app, you should always take a look at the app page in the store. Because sometimes there are hidden stumbling blocks that you should be aware of.

In-app purchases and advertising

Most free apps either contain advertising or offer in-app purchases. However, some paid apps also do this. It is important to pay the necessary attention to these aspects, especially if the game is intended for children.

App permissions

Numerous apps collect user data and often sell it on. So if you want to be on the safe side, make sure that you only grant the permissions that the app really needs. An alarm clock, for example, does not need access to your cameras or contacts, and a flashlight should not be interested in your location data either.