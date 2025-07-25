WhatsApp: Never Forget a Message Again Thanks to This Function

New useful settings or functions appear in WhatsApp every now and then. In most cases, the developers test the new features in the pre-release versions of the popular messenger. This is also the case with the current example, which is not only aimed at forgetful users. It happens again and again that people simply want to be reminded of certain messages at a selected time. The programmers now want to solve precisely this problem.

WhatsApp reminds you of selected messages

We've all been there: you're having a long conversation on WhatsApp with a friend or in a group chat. In it, one or more important things are mentioned that you don't want to forget. Until now, these reminders had to be entered in a separate app, for example, as a to-do. However, if it is only a short note, this quickly becomes too much.

The developers of the messenger have recognized this situation and now offer a built-in solution. In the current beta version of WhatsApp for Android, it is therefore possible to create a reminder for a message. The app offers a range of predefined times for this - in 2, 8 or 24 hours. However, there is also the option to choose your own time. When the deadline arrives, a message appears in your Android notifications with the selected chat.

How to set up the reminder

At the moment, the reminders in WhatsApp are somewhat hidden at first glance. But once you've set one up, the function is easy to find - here's how.

This is how reminders work in the WhatsApp beta for Android / © Holger Eilhard / nextpit

The first step is to select the message you want to be reminded of with a long tap. The message is then highlighted in color. Select Remind in the three dots at the top right. This menu item currently only appears in the Android beta of WhatsApp and only if you have selected a message. In the next step, you can select one of the predefined time periods or set your own appointment. Once set up, you can recognize the active reminder by the small bell in the message bubble.

You will then see the full message in the WhatsApp Android notification. If a picture is included, this will also be displayed in the preview. Important: The reminders only apply to you and your device. The person you are talking to will not know.

According to WABetaInfo, the feature is part of WhatsApp for Android from version 2.25.21.14. In our test with the pre-release version, we were already able to successfully try out the function. It is not yet known if and when the regular app will receive this function.