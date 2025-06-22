Hot topics

WhatsApp: New Free Feature Shows What You'll Look Like in 30 Years' Time

whatsapp chatgpt np 08796
Blasius Kawalkowski
WhatsApp remains a perennial favorite among instant messaging apps in many countries worldwide. Hardly any user can live without the popular instant messenger. Just yesterday, we saw an announcement that advertisements will soon appear in WhatsApp. Users can expect to see ads in several places within the app in the future. But wait, it is not all doom and gloom — a new function is now available and can be used for free by everyone.

WhatsApp: How to use the new image generator

You may have noticed in recent weeks that some of your WhatsApp contacts' profile pictures look like little cartoon characters or action heroes. Many users have uploaded selfies and had them transformed into completely new characters with the help of AI, which was in itself a trend ChatGPT began when it made this creative image editing possible.

WhatsApp tidies up your photo and video mess

WhatsApp is now following suit. You can now generate images or edit your photos in a chat. The latter is particularly impressive: you upload a selfie and say, for instance, that you want to see yourself envisioned as a Simpsons character. Or that you want to age by 30 years. Practical things are also possible, including removing distracting backgrounds, sharpening images, or adapting the look to a specific time period or aesthetic.

How to change your pictures using WhatsApp and ChatGPT

To begin, you need to add ChatGPT as a contact in WhatsApp. There are three easy ways to do this: either scan the QR code from the developer's website with your smartphone, save the number 18002428478 as a new contact, or, if you are reading this article on your smartphone, click on this link. A chat with ChatGPT will then open in WhatsApp, and you can get started right away. From now on, you can not only chat with the AI, but also generate images and have your photos creatively modified.

AI arrives on WhatsApp, but it’s not what you’d imagine

