Quench Your Thirst for Tower Defense for Free – With Multiplayer Matches

Each week, you can save money on video games by checking out the current offer on the Epic Games Store. The quality and genre of the free games vary greatly, so it's worth checking in every week to ensure you don't miss out on any great deals. If the game of the week doesn't appeal to you, there's no harm in skipping it. This week, you can download Legion TD 2 .

If you are an app and gaming enthusiast, you can also follow our Free Apps of the Week and Top 5 Apps series.

This Week's Free Game

Legion TD 2

You can download a really cool Indie Tower Defense game for free from the Epic Games Store. The game is called Legion TD 2 and is still in active development. This means that you can look forward to new content and quality of life updates as development progresses. On Steam, the game has received very positive reviews so far.

You can jump into the game solo or team up with up to eight other players. The game has an active community, making it easy to find others to play with. Legion TD 2 is available for free until Thursday. Usually, the game costs approximately $18.

This game boasts an active community. / © Steam

A Sneak Peek at Next Week's Free Game

Pilgrims

Next week, the Epic Store will offer not one but two games. The first one is another indie game, this time the adventure game Pilgrims. In the classic style that made game studio Amanita Design famous with indie darlings such as Samorost and Machinarium, travel the land and complete the stories of the friends we made along the way. Pilgrims usually cost approximately $7.

Download Pilgrims from the Epic Games Store.

Pilgrims is a charming adventure game from the same creators of Samorost, Machinarium, and Botanicula. / © Amanita Design/Steam

Keylocker

The second game is an isometric-cyberpunk-rhyhm-JRPG. The description sounds weird, but the premise of the game is rather straightforward. You are a singer-songwriter in a world where music is outlawed. Charm your way through this oppressive world by playing gigs, hacking the government, and battling opponents. Keylocker is a new addition to the Epic Games Store, but the game costs $20 over at Steam.

Download Keylocker from the Epic Games Store.

Are you going to download this week's free game? Are you still into tower defense titles? Let us know in the comments below!