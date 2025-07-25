The DeX mode is one of the most useful productivity tools in Samsung Galaxy devices. It has also received significant enhancements throughout the years, including a dedicated version for tablets . However, it seems the classic version of DeX will be replaced in One UI 8 by Android 16's Desktop Mode, which is currently a downgrade in terms of features.

Samsung's DeX has been a reliable tool available on Galaxy devices for many years. The classic DeX allows users to turn their Galaxy phones into a PC-like experience when connected to an external monitor or display, where they gain controls and functions similar to a traditional desktop interface. Moreover, it supported both wired and wireless connections for select models, enhancing its flexibility.

One UI 8 Introduces a New DeX Mode with Fewer Features

As discovered in the latest One UI 8 Beta (via Android Authority), Samsung has now started to phase out the classic DeX mode by transitioning to a new DeX mode based on Android 16's Desktop Mode. However, this decision currently removes several of the DeX functions and advantages that made the entire PC-like experience worthwhile.

For instance, the DeX in One UI 8 no longer supports classic gestures like snapping windows to the top. Essential features such as the pin app button and "lock" and "exit" actions are completely gone. The changes in the layout are also reflected in the overall taskbar, which is now simplified and has fewer shortcuts in this newer external mode.

Samsung's old DeX mode in One UI 7 vs. the new DeX mode based on Android 16's Desktop Mode in One UI 8. / © Reddit/u/Fragmented_Chicken / Android Authority

The change also affects the behavior of some PC elements. For example, the mouse toggle for pointer flow (when managing multiple screens) has been removed. In addition, the DeX menu in MultiStar has been tweaked, removing "run as many apps" and "auto open last app" toggles, which are often considered essential features. The only toggle remaining here is for the high-res display.

However, some of the core functionalities of classic DeX remain, including S Pen integration support and wireless connectivity options. At the same time, Android 16's Desktop Mode is said to offer better touchscreen optimization for finger-based navigation.

Why Did Samsung Opt to Downgrade DeX?

Google has offered a comparable feature in Android for years, but it didn't replicate the actual robust features found in Samsung's DeX. This has changed in Android 16 with the introduction of Desktop Mode, which One UI 8 has adopted. But as you can see, these features are still not on par in terms of functionality with the classic Samsung DeX.

The likely plausible reason for transitioning to the new desktop mode is that both Samsung and Google want to unify the experience and reduce fragmentation for desktop mode across Android and One UI. This would also save Samsung resources in developing DeX, as it could simply base it on the native desktop mode. As for the gaps in features, these could be addressed later.

Regardless, this shift will require users accustomed to DeX to miss some of the core functions and will necessitate some adjustment.

In your case, have you tried DeX on your Galaxy device before? Do you think Google should keep some of the functions in Android 16's Desktop Mode? Tell us your thoughts in the comments.