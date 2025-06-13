Get These Free Premium Apps While They Last

Do you often get bored while commuting? Or are you looking for something to keep your hands busy with a view to the next streaming marathon? With these currently available free game apps , boredom no longer stands a chance - and we've also included a few useful tools.

The two app stores, Google Play and Apple App Store, offer an almost endless number of applications. Some of these apps are free, while others are chargeable. But what many users don't know: Many paid apps are also temporarily available for free if they are part of a special offer. We have compiled some of the most exciting apps currently available for free.

Free Pro apps (Android)

) - This arcade-style game is ideal for giving your hands something to do. It is controlled with just a single button - that's all you need. But be careful: only those who get the timing right have a chance of scoring high ECO inc ($ 0.29 ) - This game combines strategic thinking to save the Earth. As an environmental fund, your task is to master global ecological challenges. The entire experience is supported by coherent graphics and hundreds of exciting eco-projects, resulting in an entertaining gaming experience with meaning. (3.8 stars, 1,380 ratings)

) - This game combines strategic thinking to save the Earth. As an environmental fund, your task is to master global ecological challenges. The entire experience is supported by coherent graphics and hundreds of exciting eco-projects, resulting in an entertaining gaming experience with meaning. MAYATCH ( $0.99 ) - This game is also perfect for passing the time: With just one click, you can get a whole collection of entertaining mini-games on your device. No advertising, no pay-to-win - just pure gaming fun, stylishly staged in the original Maya look (3.9 stars, 181 ratings)

) - This game is also perfect for passing the time: With just one click, you can get a whole collection of entertaining mini-games on your device. No advertising, no pay-to-win - just pure gaming fun, stylishly staged in the original Maya look Reminder Pro - Reminder ($ 3.69 ) - If you often forget appointments or tasks, this reminder tool should be a good choice. It offers a variety of ways to be reminded of things, whether via a widget or as a pop-up notification. It also has a clear display of all entries and other practical functions. The only catch: some features are only available via in-app purchases (4.2 stars, 2,980 ratings)

Free premium apps (iOS)

) - This app offers a different kind of strategy, in the form of an exciting card strategy game. Including: lovingly designed graphics, various game modes, epic boss battles, unlockable characters, and - according to the developer - regular updates Blindfold Chess ( $7.99 ) - This chess app takes an unusual approach, as the actual game almost takes a back seat here. Instead, the focus is on training for blindfold chess - in other words, playing chess without eye contact with the board. Anyone who learns this skill is guaranteed to be greeted with amazement at their next match (no reviews) .

) - This chess app takes an unusual approach, as the actual game almost takes a back seat here. Instead, the focus is on training for blindfold chess - in other words, playing chess without eye contact with the board. Anyone who learns this skill is guaranteed to be greeted with amazement at their next match . Ninja Boy Adventures - Bomberman edition ( $1.99 ) - This game is very similar to the arcade classic Bomberman, with a decisive twist: instead of a bomber, you take on the role of a ninja. The levels are also a little more cleverly designed. However, the gameplay is still entertaining (3.4 stars, 8 ratings)

) - This game is very similar to the arcade classic Bomberman, with a decisive twist: instead of a bomber, you take on the role of a ninja. The levels are also a little more cleverly designed. However, the gameplay is still entertaining Dog Guide 2 PRO ( $1.99 ) - If you want to find the ideal dog or expand your knowledge of these faithful four-legged friends, you should take a look at this app. It offers a large number of free pictures, clearly presented information, and a practical filter function - all in one application. (4.6 stars, 134 ratings)

Free apps with traps - what you need to watch out for

All the apps we present here were available for free at the time of publication of this article. Unfortunately, developers often fail to specify the duration of these offers. If you like an app, don't wait too long to download it.

However, before you download a free app, you should always take a look at the app page in the store. Because sometimes there are hidden stumbling blocks that you should be aware of.

In-app purchases and advertising

Most free apps either contain advertising or offer in-app purchases. However, some paid apps also offer this feature. It is essential to pay attention to these aspects, especially if the game is intended for children.

App permissions

Numerous apps collect user data and often sell it to third parties. So, if you want to be on the safe side, ensure that you only grant the permissions that the app needs. An alarm clock, for example, does not require access to your cameras or contacts, and a flashlight should not be interested in your location data either.