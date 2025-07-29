Twice a week, the nextpit team curates an exciting lineup of apps for both Android and iPhone that are typically priced but can be downloaded for free for a limited period. Enhance your device's app collection with these enticing discounts on games and applications, but act quickly!

This compilation differs from our “Top 5 Apps of the Week,” where we provide in-depth reviews and insights. Instead, we've selected these apps primarily because they are currently offered at no cost! Please note that these are time-sensitive offers, so we can’t guarantee their availability on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store for long. It’s best to grab them sooner rather than later. Be cautious of advertisements, in-app purchases, and any potential subscription pitfalls that may arise.

Our tip: If you are interested in an app, install it - even if you don't need it straight away. This will mark it as "purchased" and add it to your app library. You can then remove the app directly from your phone and reinstall it for free whenever you need it.

Android Apps and Games Available for Free–Limited Time Offer

Top Free Android Apps for Productivity and Lifestyle

Countdown Widget ( $0.99 ): Granted, every self-respecting smartphone today has a countdown timer, but still, if you want a dedicated app...

): Granted, every self-respecting smartphone today has a countdown timer, but still, if you want a dedicated app... Number to Word Convert ( $0.99 ): This app is useful for anyone learning English, as it converts numbers to words.

): This app is useful for anyone learning English, as it converts numbers to words. Contacts Widget ( $0.99 ): If you're still making calls instead of messaging, having a quick dial widget on hand can be useful.

): If you're still making calls instead of messaging, having a quick dial widget on hand can be useful. Video Cutter Pro ( $4.99 ): Here's an app that lets you edit videos on the fly to come up with something entirely new.

): Here's an app that lets you edit videos on the fly to come up with something entirely new. Dreamscape Wallpapers ( $0.19 ): Looking to have interesting and beautiful wallpapers adorn your smartphone's screen? This fits the bill perfectly.

Free Android Games

Burning Sky VIP ( $0.99 ): It is up to you once again to save the world against an invading alien force by shooting them down from the skies.

): It is up to you once again to save the world against an invading alien force by shooting them down from the skies. Food Fever Restaurant ( $0.99 ): Running a restaurant is no mean task, and this game pushes you to the edge with each passing moment.

): Running a restaurant is no mean task, and this game pushes you to the edge with each passing moment. ECO Inc. ( $0.49 ): A game that has the fate of the world in your hands, ecologically speaking. Each action has a direct consequence.

): A game that has the fate of the world in your hands, ecologically speaking. Each action has a direct consequence. Crafterok: Lords of Survival ( $0.49 ): Craft your life into existence on an island as you survive both day and night dangers.

): Craft your life into existence on an island as you survive both day and night dangers. FASTAR VIP ( $0.99 ): A rhythm-based game that tests your sense of timing. If you're not musically inclined like me, you'll find it to be a challenge.

iOS Apps and Games Available for Free–Limited Time Offer

Top Free iOS Apps for Productivity and Lifestyle

DC Metro Board ( $4.99 ): This app is more localized for the Washington area, concerning public transportation.

): This app is more localized for the Washington area, concerning public transportation. AI Poster Maker & Ad Creator ( $4.99 ): Want to create posters or even an ad on the fly? This app gets the job done.

): Want to create posters or even an ad on the fly? This app gets the job done. Fame: YT Thumbnail Maker ( $0.59 ): Sometimes, a good thumbnail for your video can make all the difference between a click and missing out on one.

): Sometimes, a good thumbnail for your video can make all the difference between a click and missing out on one. My Battery Health ( $0.99 ): This app is designed for EV and hybrid car owners who want to monitor their vehicle's battery health levels.

): This app is designed for EV and hybrid car owners who want to monitor their vehicle's battery health levels. Darbuka Beats ( $5.99 ): Want some authentic Middle Eastern beats at the tip of your fingers? Try this app out!

Free iPhone games

Cypher Vocab ( $0.99 ): Strengthen your vocabulary as you prepare for the verbal section of the GRE in this cool game.

): Strengthen your vocabulary as you prepare for the verbal section of the GRE in this cool game. Wind Wings ( $0.99 ): A space shooter set in a bullet hell environment that requires plenty of skill and reflexes.

): A space shooter set in a bullet hell environment that requires plenty of skill and reflexes. Axion Run ( $0.99 ): Do you have what it takes to break gravity in a contest against friends? Let's see how fast your reflexes are.

): Do you have what it takes to break gravity in a contest against friends? Let's see how fast your reflexes are. Space Clutter ( $0.99 ): A game with simple sprites that requires timing and reflexes, set in space.

): A game with simple sprites that requires timing and reflexes, set in space. Eyka ( $0.99 ): A relaxing puzzle game where there is no stress in a race against time, leaving you to harmonize colors at your own pace.

The deals were live as of the publishing date. If you come across a deal that has expired, please let us know in the comments below.

Before downloading one of the apps mentioned, we recommend checking the app's details in the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own special features or disadvantages.

In-App Purchases and Ads: No Surprises!

Be cautious with both free and paid apps, as they may contain hidden in-app purchases and advertisements. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App Permissions: Read the Fine Print!

In the fast-paced realm of mobile apps, many businesses employ clever strategies to access your personal data. But don’t fret, tech enthusiasts! We’ve gathered essential tips to help you protect your valuable information. A vital first step is to be discerning about the permissions you allow for the apps you choose to install.

Consider this: why would a simple alarm clock app require access to your camera or contacts? What justification could a flashlight app have for needing your precise location? By scrutinizing the permissions you grant, you can effectively guard your personal information against unauthorized access.

Explore the extensive selection of free applications available on both Android and iOS platforms, all while ensuring that your data remains safe and sound.

