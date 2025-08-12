Every week, the nextpit team curates an exhilarating selection of apps available for both Android and iPhone devices, typically paid, but currently up for grabs at no cost for a limited time. Why not explore our curated list and discover any gems that might be a perfect addition to your app collection? Remember, these offers are fleeting, so be sure to act swiftly!

This lineup differs from our “Top 5 Apps of the Week,” where we dive into comprehensive reviews and insights on the featured applications. Instead, our focus here is solely on those apps that are available for free at this moment! Please note that these offers are time-sensitive; we cannot ensure their availability on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store for long. It’s advisable to download and install them as soon as possible. Also, keep an eye out for advertisements, in-app purchases, and possible subscription traps that could arise.

Our tip: If you are interested in an app, install it - even if you don't need it straight away. This will mark it as "purchased" and add it to your app library. You can then remove the app directly from your phone and reinstall it for free whenever you need it.

Android Apps and Games Available for Free–Limited Time Offer

Top Free Android Apps for Productivity and Lifestyle

Warwil Pink Icon Pack ( $0.99 ): Love Barbie and everything pink? This icon pack will get you started.

): Love Barbie and everything pink? This icon pack will get you started. Rigoletto Squircle Icon Pack ( $1.49 ): Want to get your icons looking not much like a circle and neither is it a square? This icon pack has got you covered.

): Want to get your icons looking not much like a circle and neither is it a square? This icon pack has got you covered. Clear Wave - Water Eject Jet ( $2.49 ): Want to remove water from your phone's speakers? This app will play your speakers as loudly as possible.

Free Android Games

Cooking Quest ( $0.99 ): Running a food business is never easy, and can get quite stressful at times. Do you have what it takes?

): Running a food business is never easy, and can get quite stressful at times. Do you have what it takes? Warriors Market Mayhem ( $0.99 ): Send a party of heroes to get rid of horrible monsters that are plaguing the city.

): Send a party of heroes to get rid of horrible monsters that are plaguing the city. Heroes Legend ( $0.99 ): Assemble a team of heroes to overcome various enemies standing in your way.

): Assemble a team of heroes to overcome various enemies standing in your way. Spelling Pro! ( $1.49 ): Train both spelling and language skills, in addition to your memory in an entertaining manner.

): Train both spelling and language skills, in addition to your memory in an entertaining manner. Grow Zombie ( $1.99 ): Want to create your own zombies? Merge different types and see what kind of results you get!

iOS Apps and Games Available for Free–Limited Time Offer

Top Free iOS Apps for Productivity and Lifestyle

Pin Points Distance Calculator ( $0.99 ): Want to know the distance between two points? This app will get you up to speed in no time at all.

): Want to know the distance between two points? This app will get you up to speed in no time at all. Instant Noodles: Original ( $4.99 ): Do you tend to create quotes or make notes on the fly? This app adds an artistic flair to it.

): Do you tend to create quotes or make notes on the fly? This app adds an artistic flair to it. Chain Timer ( $0.99 ): Boost your productivity with this app by having focused sessions, making it useful for work, studying, and staying on track.

): Boost your productivity with this app by having focused sessions, making it useful for work, studying, and staying on track. Compound Interest Calculator ( $1.99 ): If you work at a bank or deal with mortgages and loans, having a compound interest calculator is always handy.

): If you work at a bank or deal with mortgages and loans, having a compound interest calculator is always handy. Rasa Music Visualizer ( $1.99 ): Enjoy music while having beautiful visuals to accompany it.

Free iPhone games

Starry Night Interactive ( $0.99 ): Here's your chance to interact with this historical artwork without destroying it.

): Here's your chance to interact with this historical artwork without destroying it. Cut the Buttons ( $1.99 ): This is a classic game that continues to entertain new fans. Get it now for free!

): This is a classic game that continues to entertain new fans. Get it now for free! Ace Academy Visual Novel ( $9.99 ): Here's a visual novel that really tickles your imagination as you progress deeper into the story.

): Here's a visual novel that really tickles your imagination as you progress deeper into the story. Axion Run ( $0.99 ): It is up to you to assist the brave axion to break gravity and get away from his evil twin, with the hope of achieving the highest score.

): It is up to you to assist the brave axion to break gravity and get away from his evil twin, with the hope of achieving the highest score. The Bug Butcher ( $0.99 ): An intense side-scrolling action shooter that requires lightning-fast reflexes to navigate tricky levels.

The deals were live as of the publishing date. If you come across a deal that has expired, please let us know in the comments below.

Before downloading one of the apps mentioned, we recommend checking the app's details in the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own special features or disadvantages.

In-App Purchases and Ads: No Surprises!

Be cautious with both free and paid apps, as they may contain hidden in-app purchases and advertisements. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App Permissions: Read the Fine Print!

In the fast-paced realm of mobile apps, many businesses employ clever strategies to access your personal data. But don’t fret, tech enthusiasts! We’ve gathered essential tips to help you protect your valuable information. A vital first step is to be discerning about the permissions you allow for the apps you choose to install.

Consider this: why would a simple alarm clock app require access to your camera or contacts? What justification could a flashlight app have for needing your precise location? By scrutinizing the permissions you grant, you can effectively guard your personal information against unauthorized access.

Explore the extensive selection of free applications available on both Android and iOS platforms, all while ensuring that your data remains safe and sound.

Hopefully, these free games and apps will be of use to you. Do let us know in the comments if there are other apps available for free.