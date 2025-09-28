Hot topics

At the latest State of Play, Sony announced its upcoming PlayStation Plus catalog for October, headlined by the award-nominated horror game Alan Wake 2. It will be joined by two popular titles—all free to play for active subscribers.

Award-Nominated Horror Game Hits Sony PS Plus

Alan Wake 2 is the sequel to Remedy Entertainment’s adventure game Alan Wake, which originally debuted in 2010. The latest installment shifts from action-adventure roots to the survival horror genre. Players take on the role of FBI agent Saga Anderson, a new playable character who investigates ritualistic murders while Alan Wake remains trapped in the surreal Dark Place.

The game introduces new mechanics like the “Mind Place,” a clue-mapping interface used by Saga to piece together evidence. These elements are essential for navigating eerie environments, solving puzzles, and confronting supernatural threats as the mystery unfolds.

Cocoon and Goat Simulator 3

Joining Alan Wake 2 is Cocoon, a puzzle adventure game from the lead designer of Limbo and Inside, published by Annapurna Interactive. Its core mechanic revolves around orbs that contain entire worlds where players carry, enter, and manipulate these orbs to solve layered spatial puzzles. The game relies on visual storytelling and intuitive design, offering a short but deeply memorable experience.

Cocoon puzzle game
Cocoon is a puzzle adventure game with a core mechanic revolving on orbs that players will control. / © Geometric Interactive

Also included is Goat Simulator 3, the chaotic sequel to the original cult hit Goat Simulator from Coffee Stain Studios. Players control a goat in a physics-driven sandbox world, completing absurd missions, discovering secrets, and causing mayhem. This installment adds multiplayer support for up to four players, amplifying the chaos and comedy.

Alan Wake 2 is available exclusively on PlayStation 5 console, while Cocoon and Goat Simulator 3 are playable on both PS4 and PS5. All three titles will be accessible starting October 6. Alan Wake 2 typically retails for $59, but with a PS Plus subscription, access starts at just $9.99/month or $79.99/year for the Essential tier, so that's quite a big saving if you're into playing multiple titles.

Meanwhile, PS Plus Extra and Premium members will also gain access to The Last of Us Part II Remastered, launching into the catalog on September 26.

Are you subscribed to PlayStation Plus? Which titles are you hoping Sony adds next? Let us know in the comments.

