If you're shopping for a portable power station or solar generator just in time for fall and winter, popular models are on sale at Amazon. These include Jackery's Explorer 1000 v2, which is its best-selling power station. The emergency power source drops to $429 from $799, for a savings of $370.

This is its second-best price ever and a record low for this year. There's an even bigger saving if you pair it with the 100-watt solar panel. The solar generator set is usually priced at $1,049, but it's currently down to $549, which is a massive $500 cut.

Why Do You Need the Jackery Explorer 1000 v2?

Similar to other Jackery power stations, the Explorer 1000 v2 is rugged, shockproof, and fire-resistant, making it a recommended backup if you frequently go camping or enjoy outdoor activities, or simply as an emergency supply at home. At 23.8 lbs, it's lighter than the average 1 kWh power station, making it easier to transport.

In terms of capacity, the 1070 Wh LFP battery provides enough power to run a mini-fridge for 14 hours, and it has a high enough output to run power-hungry appliances like an electric grill or a coffee maker. For other uses, it can charge a MacBook more than a dozen times or power a Starlink satellite for a day.

Jackery's Explorer 1000 V2 (Europe) features two full-sized AC sockets and multiple USB ports with fast charging support. / © nextpit

More importantly, there's a 20 ms UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply) to protect sensitive equipment during power outages. As for its interface, there are three AC sockets, a car socket, two fast-charging USB-C ports, and a single USB-A port on the front.

It uses LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) cells, which have a longer lifespan, retaining much of their health even after 4,000 cycles. You can refill the Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 in an hour using the emergency mode or in 1.7 hours at the default charging speed. If you're in the woods, it can be recharged with solar panels.

