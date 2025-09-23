Grab Premium Apps for Free: Limited Time Offers for Android and iOS

Attention Android and iOS enthusiasts! Right now, you have the chance to grab some premium applications without spending a dime. But hurry—these fantastic offers are only available for a limited duration, so seize the moment before these apps switch back to their paid versions.

Both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store are brimming with a diverse selection of apps, catering to all your needs. While many options are free, others come with a price tag. What often escapes notice are the occasional promotional events where a selection of paid apps can be downloaded at no cost. We've put together an exciting compilation of some of the most captivating apps that you can snag for free right now.

Our tip: If you are interested in an app, install it - even if you don't need it straight away. This will mark it as "purchased" and add it to your app library. You can then remove the app directly from your phone and reinstall it for free whenever you need it.

Android Apps and Games Available for Free–Limited Time Offer

Top Free Android Apps for Productivity and Lifestyle

DJ Music Mixer ( $9.99 ): Have a bunch of MP3s or audio files on your phone and want to play DJ? Do so with this app!

): Have a bunch of MP3s or audio files on your phone and want to play DJ? Do so with this app! Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro ( $2.49 ): Get better-sounding audio from the software perspective with this app. Oh yes, a kick of bass doesn't hurt, either.

): Get better-sounding audio from the software perspective with this app. Oh yes, a kick of bass doesn't hurt, either. Volume Booster & Sound Booster ( $2.99 ): Just when you think that the music is not loud enough, this app comes to the rescue.

): Just when you think that the music is not loud enough, this app comes to the rescue. Clean Wave Water Eject Pro ( $2.49 ): Even if your phone is waterproof or water resistant, why not remove unwanted water from its speaker area with this app that claims to do so? We have not tried it, so it's your call!

Free Android Games

Brain App Daily Training ( $7.99 ): Our brain is also an organ that would benefit from mental exercises, so why not give this game a spin?

): Our brain is also an organ that would benefit from mental exercises, so why not give this game a spin? Grow Zombie ( $1.99 ): What kind of grotesque creation do you think you can come up with in this zany zombie-growing game?

): What kind of grotesque creation do you think you can come up with in this zany zombie-growing game? Neo Monsters ( $0.99 ): Collect monsters, train them, take care of them, send them out to fight, and watch them grow more powerful!

): Collect monsters, train them, take care of them, send them out to fight, and watch them grow more powerful! Heroes Legend: Epic Fantasy ( $0.99 ): Train heroes up and equip them with better weapons and gear as you progress in the game to grow even more powerful.

): Train heroes up and equip them with better weapons and gear as you progress in the game to grow even more powerful. Sky Wings ( $0.99 ): An intense, fast-paced shoot 'em up that is set in space. Do you have the reflexes to take down your enemies?

iOS Apps and Games Available for Free–Limited Time Offer

Top Free iOS Apps for Productivity and Lifestyle

Alarmix ( $3.99 ): Waking up to a jarring alarm clock can be disturbing, but the good thing is that this alarm app does so gently. ): Waking up to a jarring alarm clock can be disturbing, but the good thing is that this alarm app does so gently.

Air ShareWifi File Transfer ( $4.99 ): An easy way to transfer music, videos, documents, photos, heck—any files from the PC or Mac to an iOS device over Wi-Fi by simply dragging and dropping.

): An easy way to transfer music, videos, documents, photos, heck—any files from the PC or Mac to an iOS device over Wi-Fi by simply dragging and dropping. Bed Time Large Clock ( $0.49 ): The regular clock doesn't have a large enough font for you to see? Good thing there's an app for that.

): The regular clock doesn't have a large enough font for you to see? Good thing there's an app for that. iDousyn ( $6.99 ): An app that transforms the iPhone or iPad into a professional music production powerhouse wherever you go, with its touch-based interface.

): An app that transforms the iPhone or iPad into a professional music production powerhouse wherever you go, with its touch-based interface. The Jiu Jitsu Class Volume 1 ( $19.99 ): While you cannot download kung-fu modules like Neo in The Matrix, you can still learn Jiu Jitsu from an app...

Free iPhone games

Get Gabbin' ( $1.99 ): I guess this is more of a game, offering conversational topics so that no date or meet-up will be awkward, ever again.

): I guess this is more of a game, offering conversational topics so that no date or meet-up will be awkward, ever again. Puffin Rock Music! ( $1.99 ): An educational game for the little ones, where they embark on an adventure with a group of puffins and create their own music.

): An educational game for the little ones, where they embark on an adventure with a group of puffins and create their own music. Pro Wrestling Manager ( $3.99 ): Time to make a career out of wrestlers, as you manage them well and make them superstars.

): Time to make a career out of wrestlers, as you manage them well and make them superstars. Axion Run ( $0.99 ): A game that tests your reflexes, as you try to break free from gravity in an intense competition with friends.

): A game that tests your reflexes, as you try to break free from gravity in an intense competition with friends. Sky Master ( $0.99 ): A beautiful shoot 'em up that is set in space, where you take down enemy ships in intense space dogfights.

The deals were live as of the publishing date. If you found an expired deal, please share it in the comments below.

Before you download one of the apps mentioned, we recommend that you check the details of the app in the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own special features or disadvantages.

In-App Purchases and Ads: No Surprises!

Be cautious with both free and paid apps, as they may contain hidden in-app purchases and advertisements. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App Permissions: Read the Fine Print!

In the rapidly evolving world of mobile applications, numerous businesses utilize ingenious tactics to tap into your personal information. But worry not, tech aficionados! We've compiled crucial insights to assist you in safeguarding your essential data. A fundamental first step is to be selective about the permissions you grant to the apps you decide to download.

Think about it: why would a basic alarm clock app need access to your camera or your contacts? What could possibly justify a flashlight app's request for your exact location? By carefully evaluating the permissions you approve, you can effectively shield your personal data from unwanted intrusion.

Dive into the vast array of free applications available on both Android and iOS platforms, all while making sure your information stays secure and well-protected.

With this, you have come to the end of this week's list. May you have a fruitful and productive week ahead, while we search for more free apps for a limited time only.