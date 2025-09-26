The Galaxy Z Flip is the more popular foldable smartphone line from Samsung, though the devices can still be pricey. Fortunately, Samsung introduced the Fan Edition (FE) model this year, which is a cheaper alternative to the standard Galaxy Z Flip 7. Even better, it's on sale at Amazon and Best Buy, dropping to $699 from $899, saving you $200.

This is the best price we've seen for the foldable smartphone, matching a brief sale from last month. The deal also covers the 256 GB version, which is listed for $759, also a $200 discount.

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Save $200 when buying the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE at Amazon and Best Buy.

Why Buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE?

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is the first Fan Edition of a foldable device from Samsung. It shares core features with the standard model (Flip 7 review) but at a lower price. Of course, Samsung shaved off some features to reach this price point. Still, it's a recommended foldable phone for those who don't want to spend over a grand.

Technically, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is a reconfigured and scaled-down version of last year's Galaxy Z Flip 6. You get a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED cover display that can support select apps and widgets. However, using a Good Lock tweak, you can enable almost any app to work on the display. Its main screen is a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that is very bright, peaking at 2,600 nits.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE features a 3.4-inch cover display and 6.7-inch 120 Hz Super AMOLED main screen. / © nextpit

The phone also has an IP48 dust and water resistance rating, which is enough to withstand splashes. There are competent main cameras, headlined by a 50 MP shooter and a 12 MP ultrawide. The setup captures color-rich photos and records crisp video at up to 4K resolution.

While it is fitted with the older Exynos 2400 SoC, this is plenty fast for everyday tasks, with the device feeling as snappy as the regular Flip 7. It has no problem running graphics-intensive games and AI workloads. The battery capacity is unchanged at 4,000 mAh, and the efficient chip should enable a full day of use. In addition to 25-watt wired charging, there's 15-watt wireless charging.

Similar to its pricier counterpart, it boots One UI 8 based on Android 16 and comes with a pledge of seven major OS upgrades, offering some of the longest software support among OEMs.

Would you consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE at this price over the Flip 7? Tell us your plans in the comments.