If you're on the fence about getting a new MacBoo k, now might be the best time to decide. Apple's latest M4 MacBook Air is currently available only at Amazon and Best Buy. The 13-inch base model with 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB of onboard storage is back to its record-low price of $799, down from $999. You can choose from Midnight Black, Sky Blue, Silver, or Starlight.

If you want to futureproof your setup, the 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage option is also on sale for $999, a $200 drop from the usual $1,199.

Affiliate offer Apple MacBook Air M4 13 Save $200 in all configurations of the Apple MacBook Air with M4 at Amazon and Best Buy.

Who is the Apple M4 MacBook Air for?

The M4 MacBook Air (review) is the slimmer and more affordable option in Apple's laptop lineup, and for good reason. It prioritizes portability without compromising core features. The hardware retains the same metal chassis, measuring 11.97 by 8.46 by 0.44 inches and weighing just 2.7 pounds. It's easy to carry by hand or slip into a bag.

The 13.6-inch Liquid Retina LCD display is bright and delivers rich color output. The keyboard and large trackpad offer one of the best typing and navigation experiences compared to Windows laptop alternatives. Port selection is limited, but the Thunderbolt ports can be expanded with a USB hub.

Apple's M4 MacBook Air has the same Liquid Retina display as before but it now connects up to two monitors without closing the lid. / © nextpit

We appreciated the new support for up to two external monitors without needing to close the lid. The new and larger 12MP FaceTime camera is a fantastic upgrade from the 1080p sensor, now includes Desk View for video presentations. The stereo speakers are crisp and loud enough to fill a room without needing an external speaker.

The biggest change in the M4 MacBook Air is the new M4 chipset. It features a 10-core processor and up to a 10-core GPU. While it's a refresh of the M3, it's a major upgrade from Intel-powered MacBook Air models and older M-series chips, and enables Apple Intelligence. The performance is more than enough for everyday tasks, and the M4 feels snappy most of the time. It can also handle light video editing, photo work, and casual gaming.

Battery life is another standout. The M4 MacBook Air is rated for up to 18 hours of use between charges. Charging is quick and convenient via the MagSafe port.

This deal has been live for a couple of weeks, so the discount may not last much longer. Would you consider buying the M4 MacBook Air at this price? Let us know in the comments.