Act Fast! Free Premium Apps Available for a Short Time Only

There is currently an opportunity to secure several otherwise paid Pro apps for free - for both Android and iOS. However, the free offer only runs for a limited time, and the expiration date varies depending on the app. So if you want to take advantage of this opportunity, you should act quickly.

The two app stores, Google Play and Apple App Store, contain an almost endless number of applications. Some of these apps are free, while others are chargeable. But what many users don't know: Many paid apps are also temporarily available for free if they are part of a special offer. We have compiled some of the most exciting apps currently available for free.

Free pro apps (Android)

Bookmark Manager - URL manager ( $0.69 ) - Thanks to this app, users can quickly access their saved bookmarks at any time - regardless of which browser they are using. The app itself scores with a simple, well-structured interface and allows you to organize favorites in different folders. However, there is one small drawback: the service comes from a rather unknown provider, which is why it remains uncertain how trustworthy its data protection guidelines actually are (3.8 stars, 752 ratings) .

Dungeon Princess 2: RPG ( $5,49 ) - In this action RPG with real-time elements, players take on the role of a princess who leads her followers into the dark corridors of a dungeon. The design impresses with detailed graphics and a design reminiscent of earlier classic games. Although the combat system is based on rounds, according to the creators, the battles take place in real time. However, caution is advised: Despite being available for free, the title relies on in-app purchases. (3.6 stars, 6,360 ratings)

Articles Grammar Test PRO ( $1.49 ) - When it comes to articles, German is one of the most difficult languages, but even English articles can be a real challenge for beginners. This learning app helps you or your children to assess your current language level and practise using English articles with confidence. The whole thing takes place in a playful environment, including a points system and the opportunity to compete with other users worldwide. (3.8 stars, 154 ratings)

Free premium apps (iOS)

Dumb Phone ( $3.99 ) - This app is a slim launcher for the iPhone. It helps users reduce their screen time. The trick: the home screen deliberately remains empty. At the same time, the application allows a wide range of personalization options. Notifications can be deactivated as desired, while the most important selected apps are displayed in a reduced text view. (4.1 stars, 32 ratings)

Math Central ( $0.99 ) - Even if the app icon looks like a calculator at first glance, it is actually a clever tool for checking and expanding math skills. The tasks are randomly generated, and their variety ensures that there is no repetition (no reviews) .

Music Quiz: Know Your Library? ( $0.99 ) - Behind this game is a quiz based on your own music library. Anyone who thinks they know their favorite songs inside out can put their knowledge to the test here. The graphic design of the game adapts to the song currently playing (5.0 stars, 6 ratings)

) - Behind this game is a quiz based on your own music library. Anyone who thinks they know their favorite songs inside out can put their knowledge to the test here. The graphic design of the game adapts to the song currently playing Dog Guide 2 PRO ( $1.99 ) - If you want to find the ideal dog or expand your knowledge of these faithful four-legged friends, you should take a look at this app. It offers a large number of free pictures, clearly presented information, and a practical filter function - all in one application. (4.6 stars, 134 ratings)

Free apps with traps - what you need to watch out for

All the apps we present here were available for free at the time of publication of this article. Unfortunately, developers often don't specify how long these offers last. If you like an app, don't wait too long to download it.

However, before downloading a free app, it's always a good idea to review the app page in the store. Because sometimes there are hidden stumbling blocks that you should be aware of.

In-app purchases and advertising

Most free apps either contain advertising or offer in-app purchases. However, some paid apps also do this. It is essential to pay close attention to these aspects, especially if the game is intended for children.

App permissions

Numerous apps collect user data and often sell it to third parties. So, if you want to be on the safe side, ensure that you only grant the permissions that the app actually needs. An alarm clock, for example, does not need access to your cameras or contacts, and a flashlight should not be interested in your location data either.