While Samsung only launched its new foldable smartphones a couple of months ago, there are now substantial savings to be had on them. This includes the foldable Galaxy Z Flip 7, which has now dropped to a record-low price of $949. That's $150 off (14%) its usual price for the base model.

A similar saving is available if you opt for the 512 GB option, which is now listed at $1,069, down from $1,219. Both configurations are available in Jet Black, Blue Shadow, and Coral Red.

Why Pick the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 7 (review) is its flagship clamshell smartphone. It packs serious upgrades from the previous generation, making it a great choice if you're upgrading from an older model or if it's your first time owning a foldable smartphone.

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 features a larger cover display, which now measures 4.1 inches and has a 120 Hz refresh rate and a higher brightness level, all while stretching almost to all four edges. This larger screen real estate adds support for more functions and apps. However, you can unlock and run almost any app on it by using the Good Lock module.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 smartphone on a wooden surface with app icons displayed on the screen.
When opened, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 works like a regular smartphone. / © nextpit

When you unfold the device, it greets you with a new and larger 6.9-inch Flex AMOLED screen, but without making the device bulkier. In fact, the Flip 7 is thinner than before, measuring 13.7 mm when folded and 6.5 mm when opened flat. It's protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and the device is IP48 certified for dust and water resistance.

There are also improvements to the internal hardware, headlined by the Exynos 2500 SoC and a larger 12 GB of RAM. The processor is not as fast as the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC in the Galaxy Z Fold 7, but you're still getting phenomenal performance with plenty of power that is more than sufficient for heavy workloads, including AI processes.

While the cameras seem unchanged, the phone comes with new camera tricks and AI functionalities. More importantly, it is slated to receive seven years of major Android OS upgrades for true long-term support.

Additionally, the new flip smartphone gets improved battery life, thanks to the bigger 4,300 mAh battery and a more efficient chipset. The charging speed is unchanged, but recharging the device is still quite fast.

Would you buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 at this price? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

