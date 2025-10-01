Just Before Prime Days: Amazon Floods Smart Homes with Surprises

Ring and Blink have set off a veritable fireworks display of security products today—and are demonstrating two very different strategies: While Ring goes on the offensive in the premium class with high-resolution 4K cameras, new AI technology, and a more expensive entry point, Blink is staying true to form by offering simple, compact solutions at entry-level prices. We have the lowdown here for you.

Ring: Sharper, Smarter, More Expensive

The Ring Outdoor Camera Plus. / © Amazon

With Retinal Vision, Ring introduces two new image processing technologies: 2K for detailed, everyday shots and 4K for razor-sharp ultra HD videos. One of the innovations is the new Floodlight Cam Pro. It provides 2,000 lumens of brightness, 10x zoom, and color recordings even when the light is switched off. An alternative offered is the Wired Video Doorbell Pro and the Outdoor Cam Pro, both with 4K, Low-Light Sight, and precise 3D motion detection, which will also be launched. The more affordable Retinal 2K line with the Indoor Cam Plus and the Wired Doorbell Plus also offers a noticeable increase in the detail level.

Affiliate offer Ring Floodlight Cam Pro

The Ring Floodlight. / © Amazon

Software proves to be a particularly interesting aspect. With the Smart Video Search, Ring puts an end to long scrolling of recordings. Instead, a simple text input—such as "parcel delivery"—is enough for the AI to hunt and deliver the relevant clips. However, there is a catch here: the feature is only available with a $199.99 monthly Ring Home Premium subscription.

Ring's prices fall within a decent range: $279.99 for the Floodlight Cam Pro, $249.99 for the Wired Video Doorbell Pro, $199.99 for the Outdoor Cam Pro, $179.99 for the Doorbell Plus, and $59.99 for the Indoor Cam Plus. You can place your pre-order now and delivery will begin in mid-October.

Affiliate offer Ring Wired Doorbell Plus

Affiliate offer Ring Wired Doorbell Pro

Affiliate offer Ring Wired Doorbell Elite

Affiliate offer Ring Indoor Cam Plus

Blink: Simple, Compact, Affordable

This is what the Blink Mini 2K+ looks like. / © Amazon

At the same time, Blink is introducing three new products that clearly set themselves apart from Ring. The Mini 2K+ offers 2K resolution to the compact plug-in format for the very first time—at a competitive price of $49.99. For outdoor use, there is the Outdoor Floodlight Camera at 700 lumens brightness, motion detection, and a battery life of up to two years. And with the Blink Arc, the Amazon brand relies on a clever dual camera plug-in system: two Mini 2K+ cameras can be placed within the Arc to create a 180-degree panoramic view with a resolution that is close to 6 megapixels. This is a nice extra if you want to monitor large areas without missing out on any blind spots.

The new Blink Floodlight. / © Amazon

The Blink devices will also launch in mid-October, with prices starting at an extremely affordable $19.99 for the Arc. While Ring clearly targets the high-end segment with 4K resolution, AI features, and a premium subscription, Blink is sticking to its tried-and-tested formula of simplicity and value-for-money offerings.

Affiliate offer Blink Arc