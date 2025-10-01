Hot topics

Just Before Prime Days: Amazon Floods Smart Homes with Surprises

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
Blink Arc
© Amazon
Thomas Kern
Thomas Kern

Read in other languages:

Deutsch / Français

Ring and Blink have set off a veritable fireworks display of security products today—and are demonstrating two very different strategies: While Ring goes on the offensive in the premium class with high-resolution 4K cameras, new AI technology, and a more expensive entry point, Blink is staying true to form by offering simple, compact solutions at entry-level prices. We have the lowdown here for you.

Ring: Sharper, Smarter, More Expensive

A Ring Outdoor Camera Plus mounted on a blue wall near a house number sign.
The Ring Outdoor Camera Plus. / © Amazon

With Retinal Vision, Ring introduces two new image processing technologies: 2K for detailed, everyday shots and 4K for razor-sharp ultra HD videos. One of the innovations is the new Floodlight Cam Pro. It provides 2,000 lumens of brightness, 10x zoom, and color recordings even when the light is switched off. An alternative offered is the Wired Video Doorbell Pro and the Outdoor Cam Pro, both with 4K, Low-Light Sight, and precise 3D motion detection, which will also be launched. The more affordable Retinal 2K line with the Indoor Cam Plus and the Wired Doorbell Plus also offers a noticeable increase in the detail level.

Ring Floodlight with two lights attached to a wall, designed for outdoor security lighting.
The Ring Floodlight. / © Amazon

Software proves to be a particularly interesting aspect. With the Smart Video Search, Ring puts an end to long scrolling of recordings. Instead, a simple text input—such as "parcel delivery"—is enough for the AI to hunt and deliver the relevant clips. However, there is a catch here: the feature is only available with a $199.99 monthly Ring Home Premium subscription.

Ring's prices fall within a decent range: $279.99 for the Floodlight Cam Pro, $249.99 for the Wired Video Doorbell Pro, $199.99 for the Outdoor Cam Pro, $179.99 for the Doorbell Plus, and $59.99 for the Indoor Cam Plus. You can place your pre-order now and delivery will begin in mid-October.

Blink: Simple, Compact, Affordable

A Blink Mini 2K+ security camera on a table next to a dish with keys.
This is what the Blink Mini 2K+ looks like. / © Amazon

At the same time, Blink is introducing three new products that clearly set themselves apart from Ring. The Mini 2K+ offers 2K resolution to the compact plug-in format for the very first time—at a competitive price of $49.99. For outdoor use, there is the Outdoor Floodlight Camera at 700 lumens brightness, motion detection, and a battery life of up to two years. And with the Blink Arc, the Amazon brand relies on a clever dual camera plug-in system: two Mini 2K+ cameras can be placed within the Arc to create a 180-degree panoramic view with a resolution that is close to 6 megapixels. This is a nice extra if you want to monitor large areas without missing out on any blind spots.

A Blink Floodlight camera with two bright lights mounted on a textured wall.
The new Blink Floodlight. / © Amazon

The Blink devices will also launch in mid-October, with prices starting at an extremely affordable $19.99 for the Arc. While Ring clearly targets the high-end segment with 4K resolution, AI features, and a premium subscription, Blink is sticking to its tried-and-tested formula of simplicity and value-for-money offerings.

 

nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Thomas Kern

Thomas Kern
Redakteur

Thomas ist seit 2023 im Team und begeistert sich für Smart-Home-Geräte und Haushaltsrobotik. Besonders haben es ihm Saugroboter und Smart Locks angetan, die er in Tests genauer unter die Lupe nimmt. In seiner Freizeit ist er regelmäßig im Fitnessstudio, interessiert sich für digitale Gesundheit und schwört auf den Whoop 4.0. Er ist tief im Apple-Ökosystem verankert und wäre ohne MacBook und iPhone im Alltag vollkommen aufgeschmissen.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing