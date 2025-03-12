Circle to Search has become a standout feature in Android’s suite of AI-powered tools . Since its debut last year, it has received meaningful upgrades and expanded functionality. Now, an upcoming update promises to make it even more versatile, potentially positioning it as a compelling alternative to traditional translation apps.

Auto-Translation Coming to Circle to Search

While Circle to Search already includes translation capabilities, using it requires a few taps to translate on-screen text. However, a newly discovered upgrade will enhance this functionality significantly.

According to a decompiled beta version of the latest Google app, uncovered by Assemble Debug, Google is adding an automatic translation feature to Circle to Search. This enhancement will enable instant translation of on-screen text, images, and even the camera viewfinder, making the tool even more seamless and efficient.

Although the feature is currently hidden by default, the team managed to activate it and showcase how it works. Essentially, launching Circle to Search will automatically translate content into the primary language set on your device. This is in contrast to before when you needed to tap on the translate tool or highlight the text by circling.

The current Circle to Search lets you first tap the translate button to translate text, but with the update, launching Circle to Search will automatically translate text on the screen. / © nextpit

Google is also offering users the flexibility to disable auto-translation through a settings menu accessible via the three-dot button when using the feature. Additionally, a floating notification will allow users to toggle the setting on or off as needed.

At this stage, it appears that the supported languages mirror those available in the Google Translate app. There is currently no dedicated settings page for managing this feature. While Google has not provided a timeline for its public release, given its current development status, it may not be long before it rolls out.

Circle to Search as a Google Translate Alternative

It’s worth noting that Google already offers various translation tools, such as a floating button for quick text translation anywhere on the screen and automatic webpage translation in Chrome. However, integrating auto-translation directly into Circle to Search could make it even more convenient for users who frequently rely on the feature.

That said, Circle to Search’s translate feature has one drawback—it only translates the text visible on the screen rather than the entire webpage. So that's something the users of the tool should consider.

Beyond translation, Circle to Search has continued to evolve with AI-powered capabilities, including Ask About This Image or Screen, which enhances game-based searches, and Song Search for identifying music or hum playing in the background.

In addition, Google recently brought Circle to Search to iPhone and iPad via Chrome, allowing iOS users to perform searches by circling or scribbling web pages.

Google is steadily enhancing Circle to Search, transforming it into a robust AI tool beyond just search. With auto-translation on the horizon, it could become an even more essential feature for users across different languages and regions.

Have you tried Circle to Search on your Android or iPhone? How do you use it? Let us know your thoughts!