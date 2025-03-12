Hot topics

If you're looking to upgrade your earbuds, the latest AirPods 4 might be worth considering. Right now, both Amazon and Best Buy are offering the non-ANC AirPods 4 variant at a record-low price of $99, a $30 (22%) discount from the regular price.

This price was last seen only once before, last month, making it a rare deal. Meanwhile, the ANC model has also received a $30 discount, bringing its price down to $149 from $179.

Who Are the Apple AirPods 4 For

Apple refreshed the AirPods 4 series in September last year, introducing some of the biggest changes to its non-Pro AirPods lineup. The series includes two models: a non-ANC version and an ANC variant (review). The non-ANC version is more popular due to its lower price, making it ideal for casual users who don’t need noise cancellation but still want great-sounding Apple earbuds.

The new AirPods feature an updated design for better fit and comfort during extended listening sessions. They also introduce touch-sensitive squeeze controls on each stem for intuitive playback management. Additionally, both the earbuds and the charging case now offer enhanced durability with an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. The charging case has also been upgraded to USB-C, replacing the outdated Lightning port.

A pair of Apple AirPods in their charging case, placed on a dark surface.
Apple's AirPods 4 are sturdier, with IP57 dust and water resistance on the buds and case. / © nextpit

Under the hood, the AirPods 4 are powered by Apple’s H2 chipset, which improves sound processing for cleaner, more dynamic audio—as tested by my colleague, Benjamin. While they lack ANC, the built-in microphones deliver solid voice call quality. They also support spatial audio with head tracking, providing a more immersive listening experience.

Battery life is another highlight, offering up to 30 hours combined with the charging case and around 5 hours on a single charge. Charging can be done via the USB-C port or wirelessly, a convenient option for those who already use wireless charging pads with other Apple devices.

Are you planning to pick up the AirPods 4 at this price? Let us know what you think!

