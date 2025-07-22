Google is scheduled to unveil the next-generation Pixel smartphone series next month, which is not too distant from now. While there are already plenty of leaks giving us insight into the supposed Pixel 10, we now have our best look yet into how the device will look, with Google officially teasing it ahead of the launch.

The next Made by Google event on August 20 is confirmed to showcase multiple Pixel devices, but the successor to the Pixel 9 range is expected to get the biggest headline. Now, the company apparently is revealing its upcoming Android smartphones earlier, which might be its best idea to control the wave of leaks and rumors.

Pixel 10 Pro Design Is Revealed Early

Over on several Google Store websites in different regions, a short video now shows off one of the Pixel 10 models, confirming its moniker will follow the current Pixel series. We can also see the heavy resemblance of the phone to the Pixel 9 Pro, leading us to believe the model shown is the Pixel 10 Pro (review) and not the standard Pixel 10.

The purported Google Pixel 10 Pro shows a heavy resemblance to the Pixel 9 Pro, but there are subtle changes in the camera. / © Google

Likewise, the presence of the temperature sensor and the periscope lens on the back further hints that these are likely the Pro or Pro XL models.

Small Details That Differ the Pixel 10 from Pixel 9

While the design is almost unchanged from the predecessor, there are subtle changes if we were to inspect closely. For instance, the camera island appears to be bigger, which is now closer to the edge of the back panel. Plus, the single glass covering the cameras is noticeably wider, with the bezel in the elliptical island being thinner.

It's unclear if the increased size means we will see upgraded cameras because early reports contrastingly indicate that the sensors in the Pixel 10 Pro duo would be carried over from the Pixel 9 Pro. However, there's a chance we're at least getting some changes in optics, like a bigger aperture for better low-light performance.

We might also see Google give the Pixel 10 series enhanced image processing through the new Tensor G chipset and software, which could give the photos and video quality a heavy lifting in case the camera hardware is unchanged.

Although this is a brief look, this gives fans something to stimulate their excitement while they wait for almost a month until the Pixel event. Are you excited to see the Pixel 10 in its entirety? Let us know in the comments.