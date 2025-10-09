One of the best things about the new Pixel Watch 4 is that it runs on Wear OS 6 , which brings a host of enhancements, including the major Material 3 Expressive design overhaul. Now, owners of older Pixel Watch models, including the Pixel Watch 3 and Watch 2, are getting the same upgrade.

Older Pixel Watch Models Get a Taste of Wear OS 6

As announced in a blog post, Wear OS 6, which is based on Android 16, is now rolling out to the Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Watch 2 beginning today. The update arrives as firmware version BP3A.250905.014.W3, and it is available for both Bluetooth/Wi-Fi and cellular (LTE) versions of the Pixel Watch 3 and Watch 2.

Users in other countries, including the UK and Germany, have also reported on Reddit having received the update, indicating a global rollout.

The new Wear OS 6 interface finally embraces dynamic color theming / © Google

Meanwhile, Google has published the full over-the-air October Pixel Watch image on its website, offering users the option to manually flash the firmware to their device.

Google has not confirmed whether the original Pixel Watch will receive the update, though previous announcements stated that support for the first-gen model will continue until October 2025.

What’s New in Wear OS 6

Wear OS 6 brings the full Material 3 Expressive UI treatment to Pixel smartwatches, following early adoption by select apps. Expect a refreshed, more colorful interface with updated color themes, new icon shapes and fonts, and “springy” animations. These design changes also extend to tile layouts.

BC25 Styles & Component Adoption Dynamic color theming

Rounded fonts & icons

New Wear 6 components (Edge buttons, Pickers, Dialogs, Scrollbar, etc.)

Updated Tile templates/layouts Google Maps auto-launch on Wear OS watches Stay on track with directions that auto-launch on your smartwatch when you walk or bike with the latest version of Google Maps app Safety Check Timer Extension Users can add time to an active Safety Check.

Beyond the visual upgrades, Wear OS 6 includes performance optimizations that deliver up to 10% better battery life on supported Pixel Watches, according to Google.

The update also introduces auto-launch for Google Maps during activities like biking and walking, helping users stay on track. There’s now an option to extend active Safety Check timers as well.

If you’d like a deeper dive into the biggest changes in Wear OS 6, check out the insights prepared by my colleague Camila.

Have you upgraded your Pixel Watch to Wear OS 6 yet? Let us know which features stand out most to you.