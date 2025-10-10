Act Fast: 7 Must-Have Apps Temporarily Available for Free

These seven apps are normally subject to a charge. However, smartphone users currently have the opportunity to download them for free. Important: The offer is only valid for a short time. If you want to download the apps, you need to hurry.

In the two app stores from Google and Apple, the Play Store and the App Store, you will find an almost endless number of applications. Some of these apps are free, while others are chargeable. But what many users don't know: Many paid apps are also temporarily available for free if they are part of a special offer. We have put together some of the most exciting apps that are currently available for free.

Free Pro apps (Android)

Unit Converter ( $0.79 ) - Nowadays, converting units is effortless in theory. Language models like ChatGPT offer a quick answer, but it's not always accurate. In contrast, this app is mainly limited to converting units, but provides reliable results. (4.6 stars, 3,730 ratings)

Garage Ringtones Pro ( $2.89 ) - With this app, you can create your own ringtones or extract them from videos. The application also provides more than 10,000 ready-made ringtones to try out. If you also want to give melodies a personal touch, you will also find the right tools in this app. (4.1 stars, 422 ratings)

Age Calculator Pro ( $0.79 ) - This app is actually not particularly useful. Nevertheless, it can provide a lot of entertainment in the company of a few friends. It calculates a person's age - not only in years, but also in months, days, weeks, hours, minutes, and even seconds. (4.7 stars, 1,270 ratings)

Cube cube ( $0.19 ) - This app is a purist puzzle game that - surprise, surprise - is based on cubes. What is particularly noteworthy, however, is that it also promotes memory. The player has to memorize how the dice were positioned. (no ratings)

Free premium apps (iOS)

Lego Duplo Doctor ( $4.99 ) - The app is specially designed for children. You take on the role of a doctor and take care of injured little figures by treating them. However, the design of the world is only based on Lego and Duplo. (4.3 stars, 54 ratings)

Paintiles ( $1.99 ) - At first, this colorful puzzle game seems quite simple. Three colors are used to redecorate the tiles. But you soon unlock new game mechanics: a crumbling floor, rainbow tiles, and even bombs. Each of these new features changes the dynamics of the game and requires the player to adapt their strategy and look for new approaches (4.3 stars, 8 ratings) .

Déjà Vu Photos ( $1.99 ) - This app turns your smartphone into a time machine, so to speak. It draws on a large collection of historical archive photos and combines them with the iPhone's camera and GPS. The result is an augmented reality experience in which past photos can be directly compared with today's surroundings - an exciting visual journey back in time (no reviews).

Free apps with traps - what you need to watch out for

All the apps we present here were available for free at the time of publication of this article. Unfortunately, developers often don't specify how long these offers last. So if you like an app, you shouldn't wait too long and download it quickly.

However, before downloading a free app, it's always a good idea to review the app page in the store. Because sometimes there are hidden stumbling blocks that you should be aware of.

In-app purchases and advertising

Most free apps either contain advertising or offer in-app purchases. However, some paid apps also offer this feature. It is essential to pay the necessary attention to such aspects, especially if the game is intended for children.

App permissions

Numerous apps collect user data and often sell it to third parties. So, if you want to be on the safe side, ensure that you only grant the permissions that the app actually needs. An alarm clock, for example, does not need access to your cameras or contacts, and a flashlight should not be interested in your location data either.