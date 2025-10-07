While Motorola phones aren’t as popular as brands like Samsung or OnePlus, the company was among the first to release Android 16 . After making the update available to select devices last month, progress is moving forward again. A new report confirms the update has reached the popular Moto G (2025) model.

Motorola launched its beta program in August, followed by the stable rollout to the Edge 60 Fusion, Edge 60 Pro, and Edge 50 Fusion across multiple markets and carriers. Now, the entry-level Moto G (2025) is being added to the list.

Motorola’s Android 16 List of Devices is Growing—Slowly

Motorola’s Android 16 rollout is expanding, albeit slowly. A user on Reddit shared details of receiving the update on a Moto G (2025) locked to T-Mobile in the U.S. The firmware version is W1VK36H.9-12, with a file size of 1.44 GB. It’s still unclear whether the update is available for unlocked models or in other regions.

Even with the Moto G (2025) included, Motorola’s adoption rate still lags behind Samsung’s One UI 8 rollout, which spans a wide range of devices, including older generations. Still, it’s encouraging to see progress.

Motorola Android 16 Update Tracker Model Release Date Razr 50 or Razr 2024 Razr 50 Ultra or Razr+ 2024 Razr 60 or Razr 2025 Razr 60 Ultra or Razr+ 2025 Edge 40 Pro Edge 50 Edge 50 Neo Edge 50 Pro Edge 50 Fusion September 2025 Edge 50 Ultra Edge 60 Edge 60 Neo Edge 60 Pro September 2025 Edge 60 Fusion September 2025 Edge 60 Stylus Edge (2025) Moto G (2025) October 2025 Moto G Power (2025) Moto G Stylus (2025) Moto G55 Moto G56 Moto G75 Moto G85 Moto G86 Moto G86 Power Moto G96 Moto Pad 60 Pro Moto Pad 60 Neo Motorola Think Phone 25

What's New in Motorola’s Android 16 Update?

Motorola’s take on Android 16 remains close to stock. However, it appears that the company is holding back the Material 3 Expressive UI for a future release, likely Android 16.1 or a separate update.

The Android 16 update for Motorola includes mostly under-the-surface tweaks and enhancements. There’s wider support for LE Audio devices such as hearing aids, along with new predefined modes like Bedtime and Driving. Users can also create custom profiles.

Another welcome addition is a one-tap gesture for connecting to Wi-Fi networks, streamlining a process that usually takes several steps.

As expected, the update introduces software optimizations, enhanced stability, app compatibility fixes, and bug fixes. It also includes the August security update, though it hasn’t yet caught up to September’s version.

What’s notably missing is Moto AI, which is Motorola’s suite of artificial intelligence features, including Moto Assistant and Moto AI Summarizing. These appear to be reserved for premium Razr (Ultra) models.

Which Motorola phone do you have? Have you received the Android 16 update yet? Share your experience in the comments.