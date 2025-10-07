Hot topics

Android 16 Quietly Lands on Motorola Phones—See All Eligible Devices

nextpit Motorola Edge 40 Neo Display
© nextpit
While Motorola phones aren’t as popular as brands like Samsung or OnePlus, the company was among the first to release Android 16. After making the update available to select devices last month, progress is moving forward again. A new report confirms the update has reached the popular Moto G (2025) model.

Motorola launched its beta program in August, followed by the stable rollout to the Edge 60 Fusion, Edge 60 Pro, and Edge 50 Fusion across multiple markets and carriers. Now, the entry-level Moto G (2025) is being added to the list.

Motorola’s Android 16 List of Devices is Growing—Slowly

Motorola’s Android 16 rollout is expanding, albeit slowly. A user on Reddit shared details of receiving the update on a Moto G (2025) locked to T-Mobile in the U.S. The firmware version is W1VK36H.9-12, with a file size of 1.44 GB. It’s still unclear whether the update is available for unlocked models or in other regions.

Even with the Moto G (2025) included, Motorola’s adoption rate still lags behind Samsung’s One UI 8 rollout, which spans a wide range of devices, including older generations. Still, it’s encouraging to see progress.

Motorola Android 16 Update Tracker

Model Release Date
Razr 50 or Razr 2024  
Razr 50 Ultra or Razr+ 2024  
Razr 60 or Razr 2025  
Razr 60 Ultra or Razr+ 2025  
Edge 40 Pro  
Edge 50  
Edge 50 Neo  
Edge 50 Pro  
Edge 50 Fusion September 2025
Edge 50 Ultra  
Edge 60  
Edge 60 Neo  
 Edge 60 Pro September 2025
Edge 60 Fusion September 2025
Edge 60 Stylus  
Edge (2025)  
Moto G (2025) October 2025
Moto G Power (2025)  
Moto G Stylus (2025)  
Moto G55  
Moto G56  
Moto G75  
Moto G85  
Moto G86  
Moto G86 Power  
Moto G96  
Moto Pad 60 Pro  
Moto Pad 60 Neo  
Motorola Think Phone 25  

What's New in Motorola’s Android 16 Update?

Motorola’s take on Android 16 remains close to stock. However, it appears that the company is holding back the Material 3 Expressive UI for a future release, likely Android 16.1 or a separate update.

The Android 16 update for Motorola includes mostly under-the-surface tweaks and enhancements. There’s wider support for LE Audio devices such as hearing aids, along with new predefined modes like Bedtime and Driving. Users can also create custom profiles.

Another welcome addition is a one-tap gesture for connecting to Wi-Fi networks, streamlining a process that usually takes several steps.

As expected, the update introduces software optimizations, enhanced stability, app compatibility fixes, and bug fixes. It also includes the August security update, though it hasn’t yet caught up to September’s version.

What’s notably missing is Moto AI, which is Motorola’s suite of artificial intelligence features, including Moto Assistant and Moto AI Summarizing. These appear to be reserved for premium Razr (Ultra) models.

Which Motorola phone do you have? Have you received the Android 16 update yet? Share your experience in the comments.

