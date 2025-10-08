Not only are mobile manufacturers focused on making ever-thinner smartphones, but it has also become a trend to keep retail boxes more compact and minimalist. This often means including fewer paper inserts and gradually removing accessories, such as headphones and charging bricks. Now, after the adapter, it seems the next casualty is the USB cable—and Sony is leading the charge.

When Apple began dropping chargers from iPhones and iPads, it took a few years before the move became normalized and widely accepted. Many manufacturers followed suit, including Android vendors. Whether in the name of sustainability or simplicity, we can expect to see even more essential items disappear from phone boxes in the future.

More Sony Xperia Phones Ship Without a USB Cable

As spotted on Reddit, user Brick Fish shared that the Sony Xperia 10 VII they received came without a USB cable or charger in the box. This may vary by region or device variant, but it’s already known that previous models, such as the Xperia 10 V, Xperia 10 VI, and even the Xperia 1 VI, also excluded both the cable and charger. However, it’s unclear if this applies to other markets, such as Asia.

With the trend seemingly underway, it may not be long before other manufacturers follow Sony’s lead. In fact, Apple’s latest AirPods Pro 3 have already joined the club, and they’re the first Apple product to ship without a cable.

The Xperia 10 VII is the next smartphone from Sony that comes without a USB cable. / © Reddit/u/Brick_Fish

Sony’s initiative is likely aimed at reducing environmental impact, as evident in its use of recycled packaging across its smartphone lineup. Still, some may view this as a cost-cutting measure or a way to boost profit margins.

Regardless, the industry seems to be moving toward simpler, accessory-free packaging. Therefore, it wouldn’t be surprising if more Android brands, such as Google, Xiaomi, and Samsung, adopt the same approach.

Not All Charging Cables Are Created Equal

For users, not everyone will be pleased. Some may be discouraged from buying an Xperia phone if they’re forced to purchase a new charging cable, especially if they don’t have a spare that meets the required specs.

Anyone needs to be informed and cautious when choosing a cable. Many on the market are out of spec or counterfeit, which can damage your device or charging port over time.

Do you think Sony is heading in the right direction by eliminating cables from its phone boxes? Would you mind not getting a USB cable when buying a new smartphone? We’d love to hear your thoughts.