While the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro are not a complete overhaul of the Pixel 9 series, they arrive with substantial upgrades, including a more capable processor, brighter display, and refined design. However, these improvements appear to impact the sustainability side of the devices, making major repairs more expensive.

Google continues to support its self-repair initiative, offering guides and replacement parts for Pixel devices. The Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro (review) models join this list, but they are not any cheaper to fix compared to their predecessors.

Fixing the Pixel 10 Will Generally Cost More

iFixit, Google’s official parts supplier, has revealed the pricing for Pixel 10 components. According to the listings, repairing a broken display or back panel on the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro will cost more than it did previously. In the US, the Pixel 10’s screen is priced at $159 (up from $139 for the Pixel 9), while the Pixel 10 Pro’s panel costs $249 (up from $219 for the Pixel 9 Pro).

Back panel replacements are also more expensive. The Pixel 10’s back panel costs $99 (up from $59), and the Pixel 10 Pro’s is listed at $99 (up from $92).

Similar pricing trends are seen with the Pixel 10 Pro XL compared to the Pixel 9 Pro XL (review), with both screen and back panel costs rising.

iFixit Pixel 10 Parts Cost Model Display Back Panel Camera Battery Pixel 10 $159.99 $89.99 $159.99 $42.99 Pixel 10 Pro $249.99 $99.99 $199.99 $42.99 Pixel 10 Pro XL $256.99 $109.99 $199.99 $49.99

These higher prices are likely due to the brighter new panels and the redesigned back panel, which now supports magnetic wireless charging.

We expect Pixel 10 parts pricing to reflect similarly in other regions, including Europe, although iFixit has yet to publish the full listings for the series outside the US.

Cheaper Batteries But Limited Relief

Not all components are more expensive. Battery packs for both Pixel 10 models are $10 cheaper, now listed at $42 each. The Pixel 10 Pro’s camera module is also significantly more affordable. These reductions are welcome, especially since battery degradation is a common issue for long-term Pixel users.

However, most accidental damage tends to affect the display or back cover first, so the savings on batteries and cameras may offer limited relief.

If you’ve just picked up a Pixel 10 and are worried about potential damage, consider investing in extended Pixel Care. Alternatively, a sturdy case can go a long way in protecting your device and avoiding costly repairs.

What do you do to keep your smartphone safe? Do you opt for extended warranties or rely on protective covers? Share your thoughts in the comments.