Pixel Watch 4 Brings the Fixes the Pixel Watch 3 Needed

Google has officially introduced the Pixel Watch 4, and this year’s update feels less like an incremental refresh and more like a course correction. While last year’s Pixel Watch 3 did not disappoint with its brighter display and expanded size options, it also left users asking for better battery life, faster charging, and a more powerful processor. With the Pixel Watch 4, Google is finally delivering on those demands. Let’s break down the differences between the Pixel Watch 4 and its predecessor.

Design and Display: Slimmer Bezels, Brighter Screen

The Pixel Watch 3 was Google’s first to come in two sizes, 41 mm and 45 mm, and introduced a brighter LTPO AMOLED display with up to 2,000 nits. The Pixel Watch 4 keeps both size options but trims bezels by 15% and bumps brightness to a record 3,000 nits. The result is a more immersive domed display that delivers 10% more active screen area and smoother navigation thanks to a refreshed Material 3 design.

The Google Pixel Watch 4 is available in 41 mm and 45 mm sizes, featuring a domed display with 10% more active screen area. / © nextpit

The build also gets more practical: the Pixel Watch 4 uses Corning Gorilla Glass and aerospace-grade aluminum, and for the first time in the lineup, Google has designed it with repairability in mind. Both the display and the battery can be replaced if needed. This is a significant shift that could extend the watch’s lifespan and reduce waste.

Apple does allow battery and screen replacements for its watches through official channels, but it usually treats repairs as device swaps rather than true fixes. Google’s move feels more transparent, and it is encouraging to see the company embrace the idea that you should be able to repair something you own.

Performance and Hardware: A Real Upgrade at Last

The Pixel Watch 3 relied on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 platform, the same chip used in the Watch 2. That decision left many users underwhelmed, with little in the way of efficiency or performance gains.

The Pixel Watch 4 finally delivers the hardware upgrade fans were waiting for. It runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 paired with a Cortex-M55 co-processor. Built on a 4 nm process, the chip promises stronger overall performance, more efficient AI processing, and improved GPS accuracy even in dense cities or remote trails. And unlike its predecessors, this generation translates that power into something users will immediately feel: longer battery life.

Battery and Charging: Fixing a Major Weakness

Battery life was the Pixel Watch 3’s Achilles’ heel. Despite promises of a full day with Always-on Display, most users found themselves charging nightly. The Pixel Watch 4 changes that story. With the new Snapdragon W5 Gen 2, a more efficient display, and a redesigned charging system, the watch now lasts up to 40 hours on the 45 mm model and 30 hours on the 41 mm. Battery Saver mode can stretch that even further, reaching 72 hours.

Charging is faster, too. You can get 50% in just 15 minutes, and the new side-mounted Quick Charge Dock doubles as a mini bedside display, showing the time, alarms, and charging status while your watch powers up.

Google’s new charger for the Pixel Watch 4 adds fast-charging capabilities. / © nextpit

Health and Fitness: Building on Pixel Watch 3’s Foundation

We did not get the chance to review the Pixel Watch 3 last year, but our Pixel Watch 2 review showed that Google was already heading in the right direction. The second generation stood out with more accurate heart rate tracking, stress detection based on skin perspiration, extensive sleep monitoring, and precise GPS performance. Those features helped position the Pixel Watch lineup as a credible health companion even before the third model arrived.

The Pixel Watch 4 builds directly on that foundation. It keeps Fitbit’s Daily Readiness, Cardio Load, and Target Load insights while adding more accurate dual-frequency GPS (L5) for outdoor tracking and support for more than 40 exercise modes.

Heart rate accuracy, which was already praised in the Pixel Watch 3 (and Pixel Watch 2), remains a central focus during workouts. Sleep tracking, stress monitoring, and a holistic health dashboard all return. However, you will need a Fitbit Premium subscription to unlock deeper insights. After the six-month trial, it renews at $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year, depending on your registration.

Safety features take a major leap this year, though. The Pixel Watch 4 introduces emergency satellite SOS messaging, enabling you to request help even when there is no cellular or Wi-Fi coverage. Loss of Pulse Detection, which debuted in the Pixel Watch 3, also remains available, further strengthening the Pixel Watch’s position in the wearable health space.

Gemini can be activated on the Pixel Watch 4 either by tapping its screen icon or with a wrist gesture. / © nextpit

Smarter Google Integration with Gemini

While the Pixel Watch 3 leaned heavily on Google Assistant and app integrations, the Pixel Watch 4 takes it a step further with Gemini support out of the box. Raise-to-talk functionality, stronger haptics, and a new speaker system make on-the-go conversations with Gemini smoother.

This extends across the Pixel ecosystem: you can unlock your phone or car (BMW and MINI support at launch), control Google TV, view Nest Cam feeds, and even use the watch as a camera remote.

When reviewing the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, I found the Gemini integration smooth and genuinely useful. A smartwatch is the perfect place for artificial intelligence support since it is always at your wrist. On the Pixel Watch 4, it feels just as intuitive, with a dedicated button on the watch face and even the option to trigger it with a simple flick of the wrist.

Pixel Watch 4 Series: Price and Availability

The new Pixel Watch 4 series starts at $349 and is available for pre-order starting today. The 41 mm Wi-Fi model is priced at $349, while the LTE version comes in at $449. The larger 45 mm variant starts at $399 for the Wi-Fi model and goes up to $499 for the LTE version.

As mentioned, pre-orders open today, August 20, with retail availability rolling out in the coming weeks.

With Material 3 Expressive, Google redesigned Wear OS 6 to surface useful information when needed, with smooth transitions and responsive animations. / © nextpit

My Take: The Pixel Watch 4 Is the Pixel Watch 3 Done Right

Where the Pixel Watch 3 felt like a polished but conservative step forward, the Pixel Watch 4 finally tackles the complaints head-on. Brighter displays, longer-lasting batteries, faster charging, and a true hardware upgrade with the Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 and Qualcomm’s Cortex-M55 co-processor make it the most compelling Pixel Watch yet. Add emergency satellite SOS and Gemini integration, and you get a smartwatch that is not just catching up but pushing ahead.

Against its rivals, Google may have carved out a clear position. The OnePlus Watch 3 sets the standard for battery endurance and rugged design, while the Galaxy Watch 8 impresses with its advanced health tracking and equally bright display.

On paper, the Pixel Watch 4 seems to land right in between, balancing solid battery life and performance with exclusive AI features and lifesaving safety tools. If you skipped last year’s model, this could be the one worth waiting for, and it might finally be Google’s first smartwatch that stands shoulder to shoulder with the best from Samsung and OnePlus.

We will be reviewing the Pixel Watch 4 soon to see how well it lives up to those promises. In the meantime, I would love to hear your thoughts on the new Pixel Watch 4.