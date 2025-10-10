More brands are joining the ultra-thin smartphone club, a trend kick-started by Samsung and Apple. While we might expect other major players like Xiaomi and Google to follow suit, this time it’s Motorola stepping up. The company has been teasing its Edge 70 smartphone since last month, and now key features and specs of the slim device have surfaced ahead of launch.

We already knew the Motorola Edge 70 would measure just 6 mm at its thinnest point, but Polish retailer X-Kom has confirmed even more details about the device.

An early listing on its website includes product images and full technical specifications. This suggests we’re not just getting a sleek form factor, but also some surprisingly robust hardware.

The Motorola Edge 70 features a 6.67-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2712 x 1220 and a 120 Hz refresh rate. It packs a 50 MP main camera paired with a 50 MP ultrawide lens on the back, plus a 50 MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The device also carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Where Things Get Interesting

Under the hood, the Edge 70 is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC, an upper mid-tier mobile processor, paired with 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage. Its 4,800 mAh battery is particularly impressive for an ultra-thin device. That’s significantly larger than the Galaxy S25 Edge’s (review) 3,800 mAh and dwarfs the iPhone Air’s 3,194 mAh.

Motorola's Edge 70 features a 6.67-inch OLED display and IP68 dust and water resistance. / © Motorola

Why is this such a feat for Motorola? Battery capacity is often the biggest compromise when chasing ultra-thin designs. Both the Galaxy S25 Edge and iPhone Air suffer from below-average battery life compared to their standard counterparts. With 4,800 mAh, the Edge 70 could potentially outlast its slim rivals.

Fast Charging and Moto AI

Elsewhere, Edge 70 supports 68W wired and 15W wireless charging. It runs Android 16, which has just started rolling out to current Motorola smartphones. However, it’s unclear how many years of software support the device will receive, which is a common gripe for Motorola users, as flagship models typically get only two years of updates.

Fortunately, the Edge 70 will include the full suite of Moto AI features, including a new digital assistant that supports natural language and complex commands, plus tools like a smart summarizer and screenshot organizer.

The device is scheduled to be officially announced on November 5. While there’s no confirmed pricing yet, a retailer in Italy has listed it at €709 (~$820), though this could vary by region. At that price point, it may undercut both the Galaxy S25 Edge and iPhone Air.

Would you consider an ultra-thin device at this price? Share your thoughts in the comments; we’d love to hear your take.