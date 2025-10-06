The One UI 8 update has started rolling out to Galaxy phones and tablets . Beyond that, Samsung is already preparing to test One UI 8.5, the next major software upgrade users can expect. Even before its official announcement, features from the upcoming update are beginning to surface. One standout is a new addition called Private Display, which could be a game-changer. A new leak reveals how it works and how users can benefit from it.

Hints of a new privacy feature had already emerged, likely debuting with the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Part of this feature may require a new display technology called the Samsung Magic Flex panel, while the rest relies on software activation and optimization. Thanks to an internal One UI 8.5 build and the official APK, we now have a clearer picture of how it functions.

Users Will Be Able to Control or Tune Private Display

Leaker Achultra shared details on X, showcasing the settings for Private Display. As the name suggests, it is designed to give users more privacy on their screens. But there is more to it than that.

The main settings page indicates that the mode can be activated automatically when Auto Privacy Mode is enabled. This requires certain conditions to be met, such as viewing sensitive apps like banking or financial services, or using the phone in crowded public spaces like elevators or public transport.

The Privacy Display mode has customizable conditions and controls. / © X/u/achultra

Users can also customize when and how the mode activates through the Custom Conditions section. This includes setting specific locations, enabling Private Display when the screen is locked, or when viewing images with sensitive content. There is also an option to integrate the feature with notifications and apps running in floating windows or picture-in-picture mode.

At the bottom of the settings page, there is a toggle labeled "Maximum Privacy." According to the description, this dims the screen even further for added discretion.

Galaxy S26 Ultra Could Debut First with Private Display

Although the feature has been enabled via APK without One UI 8.5, it is likely to debut with the Galaxy S26 Ultra due to the hardware requirements associated with the new display panel. That said, Samsung may expand support to more future Galaxy devices over time.

This built-in privacy mode provides a better alternative for users who prefer not to install physical privacy screen protectors, which often add bulk and lack customization options. It helps safeguard sensitive on-screen content without compromising usability.

One UI 8.5 is expected to launch alongside the Galaxy S26 series early next year. There is also a chance the beta program could open later this year.

Are you planning to test One UI 8.5 when it arrives? Share your thoughts in the comments below.