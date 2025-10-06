Hot topics

Samsung's One UI 8.5 Update Packs the Boldest Galaxy Feature Yet

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
nextpit Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Display
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

Read in other languages:

Deutsch / Português / Français

The One UI 8 update has started rolling out to Galaxy phones and tablets. Beyond that, Samsung is already preparing to test One UI 8.5, the next major software upgrade users can expect. Even before its official announcement, features from the upcoming update are beginning to surface. One standout is a new addition called Private Display, which could be a game-changer. A new leak reveals how it works and how users can benefit from it.

Hints of a new privacy feature had already emerged, likely debuting with the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Part of this feature may require a new display technology called the Samsung Magic Flex panel, while the rest relies on software activation and optimization. Thanks to an internal One UI 8.5 build and the official APK, we now have a clearer picture of how it functions.

Users Will Be Able to Control or Tune Private Display

Leaker Achultra shared details on X, showcasing the settings for Private Display. As the name suggests, it is designed to give users more privacy on their screens. But there is more to it than that.

The main settings page indicates that the mode can be activated automatically when Auto Privacy Mode is enabled. This requires certain conditions to be met, such as viewing sensitive apps like banking or financial services, or using the phone in crowded public spaces like elevators or public transport.

Settings for Privacy Display and Privacy Triggers on Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra.
The Privacy Display mode has customizable conditions and controls. / © X/u/achultra

Users can also customize when and how the mode activates through the Custom Conditions section. This includes setting specific locations, enabling Private Display when the screen is locked, or when viewing images with sensitive content. There is also an option to integrate the feature with notifications and apps running in floating windows or picture-in-picture mode.

At the bottom of the settings page, there is a toggle labeled "Maximum Privacy." According to the description, this dims the screen even further for added discretion.

Galaxy S26 Ultra Could Debut First with Private Display

Although the feature has been enabled via APK without One UI 8.5, it is likely to debut with the Galaxy S26 Ultra due to the hardware requirements associated with the new display panel. That said, Samsung may expand support to more future Galaxy devices over time.

This built-in privacy mode provides a better alternative for users who prefer not to install physical privacy screen protectors, which often add bulk and lack customization options. It helps safeguard sensitive on-screen content without compromising usability.

One UI 8.5 is expected to launch alongside the Galaxy S26 series early next year. There is also a chance the beta program could open later this year.

Are you planning to test One UI 8.5 when it arrives? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing