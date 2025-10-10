Toyota is known for building tough, high-quality vehicles that often outlast the competition. In the pickup category, its Tundra is a standout model. But that doesn’t mean it’s free of issues . In fact, a new safety recall affects both the Tundra and the Sequoia SUV due to a software glitch, with nearly 400,000 vehicles impacted.

Park Cautiously

The latest recall, issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), covers model years 2022 to 2025 for Toyota Tundras and Tundra HEV hybrids, and 2023 to 2025 for Sequoia hybrids. This brings the total number of affected vehicles to approximately 393,838, with nearly half being non-hybrid Tundra pickup trucks.

The recall stems from a software bug in the infotainment system that affects the rearview camera display. When the vehicle is in reverse, the 14-inch center multimedia screen may show a full black, full green, or half green screen instead of the actual camera view, according to Toyota.

The Toyota Tundra and Sequoia share a 14-inch multimedia display, which is affected by a software glitch. / © Toyota

This issue is concerning and increases the risk of a crash, especially if people are behind or near the vehicle. The large size of these vehicles makes them harder to maneuver, even with some parking sensors and alerts still functioning.

Toyota Will Fix the Rearview Camera Issue for Free

Toyota says it will fix the software bug through a free update at dealerships nationwide. The company also plans to send notification letters to affected owners starting November 16 and continuing through the end of the month.

Owners with questions about the recall can contact Toyota’s customer service line at 1-(800)-331-4331. Alternatively, they can check with NHTSA or confirm their vehicle’s status on the agency’s website by entering the VIN (vehicle identification number).

This isn’t the first recall for the Toyota Tundra this year. Back in May, approximately 443,000 Tundras and Tundra hybrids were recalled due to malfunctioning rear taillights, which reduced visibility when backing up at night or in foggy conditions.

Do you own a Toyota vehicle? Have you experienced a safety recall before? Share your experience in the comments.