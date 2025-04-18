Apple released iOS 18.4 to the public two weeks ago, introducing new enhancements and expanding Apple Intelligence to more languages. However, the update hasn't been a smooth experience for CarPlay users, with several issues arising after installation. Apple has now addressed these problems with the release of iOS 18.4.1, which also includes a crucial patch for security vulnerabilities.

Last week saw an increasing number of CarPlay issues reported by users who had updated to iOS 18.4. Specifically, problems ranged from the CarPlay dashboard not appearing on vehicle infotainment systems to frequent disconnections. Multiple vehicle brands and models were affected. Both Apple and the vehicle manufacturers acknowledged that the major iOS 18.4 update was the cause.

Now, more than two weeks after the initial release, Apple is rolling out iOS 18.4.1 to iPhones and iPads, finally resolving the CarPlay connectivity issues. The update also promises a more optimized experience when using Apple's in-vehicle infotainment platform.

iOS 18.4.1 Addresses Security Vulnerabilities

In addition to the CarPlay fixes, this update introduces an important security patch that tackles two critical vulnerabilities. Apple has stated that these vulnerabilities were already exploited in the wild, though targeted at specific individuals through sophisticated attacks.

Apple has detailed these vulnerabilities in its software log. One impacts CoreAudio (CVE-2025-31200), and the other affects RPAC (CVE-2025-31201). These issues impact several iPhone and iPad models, specifically iPhone XS and later.

CoreAudio Impact: Processing an audio stream in a maliciously crafted media file may result in code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been exploited in an extremely sophisticated attack against specific targeted individuals on iOS. Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved bounds checking. RPAC Impact: An attacker with arbitrary read and write capability may be able to bypass Pointer Authentication. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been exploited in an extremely sophisticated attack against specific targeted individuals on iOS. Description: This issue was addressed by removing the vulnerable code.

The security update also patches macOS Sequoia 15.4.1, tvOS 18.4.1, and visionOS 2.4.1. Notably, watchOS remains on version 11.4.

If you haven't seen the update on your Apple device yet, you can manually check by navigating to Settings > General > Software Update. From there, you can download and install the iOS 18.4.1 firmware if it's available.

Have you experienced any issues on your iPhone or iPad after updating to iOS 18.4? Share your experiences with us in the comments below.