Each week, you can save money on video games by checking out the current offer on the Epic Games Store. The quality and genre of the free games vary greatly, so it's worth checking in every week to ensure you don't miss out on any great deals. If the game of the week doesn't appeal to you, there's no harm in skipping it. This week, you can download Super Space Club.

Please note that this is a new series here at nextpit. However, if you are an app and gaming enthusiast, you can also follow our Free Apps of the Week and Top 5 Apps series. Now, without further ado, let's see what's on the Epic Games Store today.

This Week's Free Game

Super Space Club

Super Space Club is the perfect game for anyone who enjoys an engaging experience and relaxing music. This game is a colorful, endless arcade gunner set to chill, lo-fi music. Your goal is to eliminate enemy spaceships to the beat of the music to defend the galaxy from intruders. Each member of your team has a special ability, which makes the game feel more rewarding. It also makes you decide which member of your squad is best suited for each challenge.

Super Space Club has received positive reviews on Steam, with one player noting that the only disadvantage was his having to pause the game to write his review. Overall, this game packs many hours of relaxing fun, and this week, you can download it for free, saving almost $14.

Download Super Space Club from the Epic Games Store.

Super Space Club is more than just a relaxing space shooter. / © Steam

A Sneak Peek at Next Week's Free Games

Deadtime Defenders

Deadtime Defenders is a bit of a hidden gem. This creative Indie game has not yet been published on the Epic Games Store, but it will be available starting next week. To celebrate the game's release, you can grab it for free for a limited time. But what is the game even about? Deadtime Defenders is an action-packed looter shooter with RPG elements. You're humanity's last line of defense after a mysterious portal unleashed chaos from another dimension.

Since the game has not yet been released on the Epic Games Store, there is no set price. However, the game is available on Steam, where it currently costs around $8. It has received positive reviews and is certainly worth a download.

Download Deadtime Defenders from the Epic Games Store.

This Indie game is a hidden gem. / © Steam

Touch Type Tale

Attention, strategy fans! Touch Type Tale is just the game you've been looking for. This real-time strategy game with a typing twist features challenging gameplay and engaging single- and multiplayer modes. The engaging story is sure to capture new players while the challenging difficulty makes the game an excellent choice for genre veterans.

Touch Type Tale is currently available for $20 but can be downloaded for free starting next week. Players have given the game excellent ratings on the Epic Games Store, where it currently sits at 4.7 out of 5 stars.

Download Touch Type Tale from the Epic Games Store.

This game is great for newbies and genre veterans alike. / © Steam

Are you looking forward to immersing yourself in any of these games? Let us know in the comments below!