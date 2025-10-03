With the rise of online threats to children and teens, including violence and sexual exploitation , governments and advocacy groups are finding new ways to reduce the impact of social media on younger users. These efforts now extend beyond apps and messaging platforms. One of the latest moves comes from Greece, which will begin restricting access to TikTok and other platforms for teens, becoming the first country in the European Union to do so.

Starting at the end of October, users under 16 will automatically be blocked from accessing major social media platforms in Greece. These include some of the biggest names such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, X (formerly Twitter), Snapchat, and TikTok.

The ban also covers online gambling platforms, alcohol-related content, pornography, and dating apps like Tinder for users under 18. This means minors will no longer be able to easily access content that typically bypasses age verification systems.

Age Verification Built Into the Device

Greece is deploying age verification through a government-run app called Kids Wallet. This app determines whether a phone belongs to an adult. If the device cannot confirm adult ownership, it will treat the user as a minor and block access to restricted platforms.

The app was developed in collaboration with the European Union. Similar technologies are expected to be adopted by other member countries. Germany, Spain, Denmark, and Italy are already testing the same verification system through a new digital ID called "eID" on their national platforms. However, it is not yet clear when these countries will implement full restrictions on social media access.

In addition, the government is in talks with major tech companies to strengthen age verification features at the device level. There are plans to improve the system over time with support from these brands.

Some loopholes remain. TikTok videos and Instagram Reels are still accessible through internet search or third-party apps without requiring an account.

Will More Countries Follow?

While this move is significant, it is not the first of its kind. Australia will begin blocking access to TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube for users under 16 starting December 10. Australia's Online Safety Amendment relies on in-app verification provided by the platforms themselves, unlike the device-level enforcement seen in the European Union.

These developments may encourage more countries to take similar action. In the United States, there is no federal ban yet, but several states have passed laws regulating teen access to social media. Most of these laws require parental consent and mandatory age verification.

Despite different approaches, all of these initiatives share a common goal. They aim to keep children safe online.

Should governments limit social media access for teens and children This is a growing debate around digital safety and personal freedom. We would love to hear your thoughts.