Get Premium Apps for Free: Act Fast Before They Return to Paid!

While there is no such thing as a free lunch in this world, there is definitely something known as free apps! Today, we will explore a list of free apps for iOS and Android phones, including games and various types of applications. Please note that these offers are time-sensitive, and we do not know when they will expire, so you will need to act quickly.

The Play Store and App Store by Google and Apple, respectively, offer an extensive array of applications, ranging from free to premium options. What might surprise many users is that several paid apps often become temporarily available at no cost during promotional events. We've curated a list of some of the most intriguing apps that you can currently download for free.

Free premium apps (Android)

Reminder Pro ( $3.49 ) - If you ever need a second brain like me, then this is the app to go for. It is a reminder app that will definitely come in handy, giving you alerts and various options to be notified, so that you know what's next on your "To Do" list without falling behind on deadlines. (4.1 stars, 3,050 reviews)

Resume Builder - CV Maker ( $4.99 ) - Ever wanted to conjure a resume while you are on the move? If you have answered in the affirmative, you can do so on the move with this nifty little app. Of course, some of us might use other apps, but this is rather comforting for old school folks like me. (4.8 stars, 2,880 reviews)

Age Calculator Pro ($0.49 ) - If you are poor in math, just like me, then this age calculator app might be just the thing! It is ideal to calculate my age and discover the total years, months, days, weeks, hours, minutes, and seconds between two dates! Of course, this is also nifty to find the date difference between important events like marriage anniversaries, work anniversaries, birthdays, festivals, and holidays, among others. (4.6 stars, 1,250 reviews)

Free premium apps (iOS)

Lego Duplo Doctor ( S4.99 ) - What do you think your little one is going to grow up to be? Well, let's not pressure the tiny tots just yet and let them play. And who does not like Lego? Duplo can be said to be the introductory doorway to the world of Lego, and this game squarely places them into a hospital environment. (4.2 stars, 1,700 reviews)

BJJ Old Man Style ( $19.99 ) - Check out this instructional app that features a 1 hour 45 minute video, where Jiu Jitsu black belt Rick Ellis showcases how he approaches the BJJ game as an older athlete. Rick emphasizes developing your game into systems of attack and defense, opening up various options when faced with different opponents. (5.0 stars, 13 reviews)

Pixel Thoughts ( $0.99 ) - I would highly recommend using this app with a pair of headphones, as it lets you enjoy meditation by placing your thoughts into a star. Just focus on what's boggling your mind and meditate to gain some perspective in a more focused manner. (4.8 stars, 356 reviews)

Free apps with traps - what you need to watch out for

All the apps we present here were available for free at the time of publication of this article. Unfortunately, developers often don't specify how long these offers last. If you like an app, don't wait too long to download it.

However, before you download a free app, you should always take a look at the app page in the store. Because sometimes there are hidden stumbling blocks that you should be aware of.

In-app purchases and advertising

Most free apps either contain advertising or offer in-app purchases. However, some paid apps also do this. It is important to pay the necessary attention to these aspects, especially if the game is intended for children.

App permissions

Numerous apps collect user data and often sell it to third parties. So, if you want to be on the safe side, ensure that you only grant the permissions that the app actually needs. An alarm clock, for example, does not need access to your cameras or contacts, and a flashlight should not be interested in your location data either.