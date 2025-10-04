Top 5 Apps of the Week: Pine Hearts, Seoul Exorcist 1111, and More!

Can you believe it? We are already in the final quarter of 2025! As we transition into the weekend, I trust this week has been kind to you. Now is the ideal moment to indulge in a little peace and recharge your spirit. To enhance your leisure time, I've gathered a collection of apps and games that might pique your interest—continue reading for some fresh ideas.

Pine Hearts (Android and iOS)

The world is full of troubles, so when I installed Pine Hearts, I didn't really know what to expect until I dived into it. It really surprised me with how warm and heartfelt it felt, not being a game that tried to overwhelm me with fast-paced action or complicated mechanics. Rather, it leaned into a slower, more reflective pace, which honestly made it a refreshing change from the usual slew of mobile games.

The story unfolds the more I explore, and I found myself getting genuinely pulled into the atmosphere. There’s this cozy, almost nostalgic vibe running through the whole game. The art style is simple but charming, and the music paired beautifully with the experience—it’s soothing without being dull, which kept me relaxed and invested.

What I loved most was how the game made me feel like every little interaction mattered. Whether I was talking to a character, solving a small puzzle, or just wandering around, there was always this sense that the game wanted me to slow down and really pay attention. It’s not a “beat it in one sitting” kind of game, but rather one you savor bit by bit.

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: Yes ($4.99 to unlock the full game) / Account required: No

Overall, Pine Hearts felt like a personal, emotional journey to me rather than just another game on my phone. It left me thinking about the story long after I put my phone down, which is always the mark of a great experience for me. I decided forking out $4.99 for the full game was well worth the entry price.

Seoul Exorcist 1111 (Android and iOS)

Want a game that grabs your attention quickly? You won't go wrong with Seoul Exorcist 1111, that's for sure. It got a hold of me pretty quickly with its mix of an eerie supernatural theme and a roguelike strategy feel. I knew I was hooked when I fell into the “just one more run” attitude.

What stood out to me was how tense the gameplay felt. Every move counted, and even though it was not action-heavy in the traditional sense, there’s this constant pressure that kept me on the edge. The different builds and character abilities made me want to experiment, and I actually caught myself replaying areas just to see what new strategies I could come up with.

The art style is another thing that appealed to me. It’s got this pixelated charm but with a darker, moody atmosphere that fit the theme perfectly. Paired with the music and overall vibe, and it really nailed a mix of supernatural and urban grit. It didn't try to overload me with fancy visuals, but everything in there felt very intentional. Controls were responsive and tight to me, that I didn't put a wrong foot unintentionally.

I would say Seoul Exorcist 1111 has been a fun ride overall, letting me pick it up to kill some time whenever I am on the move, and will also keep me entertained for hours on end without feeling the time go by. Worth picking up for those who want to think on their feet and be rewarded by experimentation.

Oniro (Android & iOS)

I decided to try something different this week by installing Oniro, and it proved to be a very interesting experience. Right from the start, the game pulled me in with its dark fantasy style mixed with hints of Japanese mythology. The visuals set the mood perfectly, with eerie landscapes and a sort of dreamlike atmosphere that made me want to keep exploring just to see what’s around the corner.

The combat system was probably my favorite part of the game. It felt fast and fluid, with combos and dodges that actually made a difference in my survival. Boss fights were particular challenging for me, and careful timing had to be considered, as my primary method of button mashing saw me die all too easily. The entire multiclass system also provided a lot of freedom in growing my character through a mixture of abilities.

There was enough in Oniro to keep me lusting after upgrades. New weapons, gems, and gear drops pop up regularly, and I always felt like I was just one step away from getting something better. That kind of addictive loop definitely kept me returning for more.



Of course, it isn't all a bed of roses as there were times when I felt I was groping around in the dark myself, figuring things out. There is also a degree of repetition in terms of similar dungeon layouts that dropped the immersion level somewhat. Still, it is enjoyable enough to give it a go.

Hypernotes (Android & iOS)

When I first opened Hypernotes, I liked how clean and calm the interface felt. It doesn’t try to shove a million options in my face at once. Rather, it eased me in to write, link, and structure notes without being overwhelmed. The way it handled connections between notes via bi-directional links is clever: I can create a web of ideas and thoughts, rather than just a stack of pages. Overall, it gave me a sense that my knowledge is alive and growing without remaining static.

I also liked using this app to write my thoughts, where outlining tools and blocks allowed me to break down big ideas into digestible parts, while zooming out when I needed to see the big picture. I found myself jumping from block to block, crafting connections I hadn’t thought of, with the graph view (basically a visual web of notes) turning into a 'thought playground' of sorts. Sometimes I’d open it just to see what new links appeared or to explore obscure connections. That “playful discovery” aspect is something I didn’t fully expect, but it stuck with me.

That said, Hypernotes isn’t perfect. Some features took some time to figure out, such as scheduling a meeting or finding my way around deeply nested pages, and I wondered why did the app react in a certain manner. Perhaps there is still some polishing work to be done, but what it offers is way more than the niggles I ran into.

If you work in a team, then perhaps this note-taking app might come in handy. / © nextpit

All in all, Hypernotes delivered more than I expected. I started using it because I was curious about networked notes, and I have not yet uninstalled it because I felt the app really grew with me. I guess this app is somewhat like a hobby, invest more time in it, and the greater the reward. Anyone looking for something simple and predictable might take some getting used to.

Material Capsule: Dynamic UI (Android only)

Android phones were meant to be highly customizable, and the Material Capsule: Dynamic UI app does drive home the point. It makes my phone feel a little more alive, somewhat like upgrading a static screen into something responsive and playful. I liked how using this app transformed the camera cutout (or punch-hole, depending on your phone model) suddenly stopped being a dead space. In its place is a “capsule” overlay that lived around it, responding to taps, long-presses, double-taps, and more.

There was joy in fiddling around with this app. I assigned shortcuts I use all the time, so I can tap the capsule and get instant access to something I use often. It’s a neat trick, because it felt like the camera hole was now way more useful than it ever was, and not just taking up precious viewing real estate.

Visually, it leans hard into that Material 3/Material You aesthetic. The capsule changed color according to my wallpaper and featured smooth animations. That kind of polish made it feel more like a first-party feature than an add-on. I particularly liked the animations when media controls popped up; they felt fluid and natural, not janky or forced.

Price: Free / Advertising: Yes / In-app purchases: Yes ($0.99-$2.49) / Account required: Yes

Of course, it is never a smooth ride as there is still work to be done in smoothing out the rough edges. Closing or minimizing the capsule overlay can be slightly awkward in certain apps. I also ran into the occasional lag or jitter if my phone is handling plenty of tasks simultaneously. This is one of those small luxuries that is nice to have, but not necessary to own.

