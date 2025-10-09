In addition to the thoughtful features recently added to the Google Messages app, Google continues to roll out meaningful security enhancements. One standout is the new Sensitive Content Warnings feature, which scans and flags nude or explicit images . That capability has now expanded to include videos, helping users stay alert before tapping on potentially NSFW content.

Back in August, Google introduced the ability to scan for nudity and graphic content in images sent or received through the app. When the filtering system detects sensitive content, it automatically applies a warning label and blurs the image. Users can still choose to view the image, but they must first dismiss the warning.

Nudity Detection Now Works for Videos Too

According to the updated Google Play Services bulletin, the Sensitive Content Warnings feature now supports videos. The system scans media not just by analyzing thumbnails, but by skimming actual video frames to detect explicit content.

Google emphasizes that all scanning happens on-device, and no media is sent to the cloud. This ensures that your content remains private and not accessible by Google.

Sensitive Content Warnings are off by default in the Google Messages settings. / © nextpit

With Google ramping up the privacy and safety capabilities of Messages, this feature is especially valuable for younger users who may be vulnerable to unsolicited explicit content. It’s also helpful for anyone caught off guard by a random, premeditated message containing sensitive material.

Importantly, the feature works both ways, with senders warned not only when receiving sensitive content, but also when sending images or videos that may contain nudity, highlighting the risks involved.

How to Enable Nudity Detection on Android

The rollout via Play Store update will happen in stages, depending on your region and device. Once available, Sensitive Content Warnings must be manually activated. On most Android devices, you can find it by opening the Messages app, tapping your profile picture in the top-right corner, selecting Protection and Safety > Manage sensitive content warnings, and then switching on the toggle.

Beyond Google, Apple is another major player offering built-in nudity detection in its iPhone messaging app and services, especially for minors. Meta, however, has yet to implement similar protections in Messenger or WhatsApp.

What do you think of this new Android feature in Google Messages? Should other platforms follow suit? Drop your thoughts in the comments—we’d love to hear from you.