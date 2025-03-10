Hot topics

Google's iPhone 16e Killer is 20% Off Right Now

We consider Google's Pixel 8a one of the best camera phones in its class, and right now, it’s an even more compelling upper mid-range Android smartphone, thanks to massive sales from major retailers. The handset has dropped back to its lowest price of $399 (originally $499), saving you $100 (20%).

The unlocked 128GB model is available in Blue Bay and Aloe Green on Amazon, while Best Buy offers discounts on all color options, including Obsidian Black and Porcelain.

Why the Google Pixel 8a Is a Top Camera Phone

The Google Pixel 8a (review) stands out for several reasons, with its flagship-level camera experience at a budget-friendly price being the biggest highlight. With this deal, it’s an even more compelling choice against alternatives like the new iPhone 16e (review) or Galaxy A56.

Launched in May 2024, the Pixel 8a brings meaningful upgrades over its predecessor. It features a refreshed design that closely resembles the Pixel 8 flagship, with a rounder profile for a more comfortable grip. The device is slightly thinner and lighter while retaining the IP67 dust and water resistance.

The Pixel 8a boasts a 6.1-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, making for smoother scrolling and animations. The panel, protected by Gorilla Glass 3, is also brighter, improving outdoor visibility.

Google Pixel 8a viewed from the front showing the default home screen
The Pixel 8a may be the true "Fan Edition" with its reasonable compromises for the price category. / © nextpit

Under the hood, Google’s Tensor G3 chipset powers the phone, enabling new AI-driven features. Performance is as smooth as the pricier Pixel models, and with Google's commitment to seven years of Android software updates, the Pixel 8a is built to last.

Battery life is improved with a slightly larger capacity, and unlike many phones in its class, the Pixel 8a supports wireless charging, which is a rare feature at this price point.

Camera-wise, the Pixel 8a retains the 64MP main camera with OIS and a 13MP ultrawide lens, but Google's newer computational photography and AI-driven image processing further improve image and video quality in a wide range of scenarios. Plus, there are useful AI-based features like Magic Eraser, Night Sight, and Real Tone.

Will you be picking one up at this price? Let us know in the comments!

