Apple has made it a tradition to introduce a series of new features at its annual developer conference in June. However, these features are typically rolled out gradually over the following months, rather than launching all at once in September. So far, the company has generally managed to keep these promises, even if some features took longer to arrive.

That is now changing. In an official statement reported by Apple insider John Gruber and Reuters, Apple confirmed that several features related to Apple Intelligence and Siri will not be released until next year. Reuters even suggests that some of these features may be delayed until 2026.

Apple Intelligence: Siri Features Are Delayed

The delays specifically affect Siri’s new personalization capabilities. Apple had initially showcased these advanced Siri features during WWDC 2024 as part of iOS 18. The company highlighted how the assistant would be able to use personal context and execute tasks across multiple apps.

These features were originally expected to launch with iOS 18.4 in April 2025. However, after the latest beta release, it became clear that this would not be the case. Speculation then shifted to iOS 18.5, but Apple’s latest statement now confirms that even this was too optimistic. Apple officially stated:

Delivering these features will take longer than expected, but we expect to roll them out next year.

The company did not provide a reason for the delay.

Which Features Are Affected?

One major delayed feature is Siri’s ability to use personal context. For example, you could ask Siri for your passport number, and Apple Intelligence would retrieve it from a saved photo in your library. Similarly, it could analyze messages and emails, allowing you to ask Siri for the cake recipe your mother sent you in an email.

Another significant delay concerns deeper app interactions. Siri and Apple Intelligence were expected to understand the content displayed on your screen. For instance, if a phone number or address appeared in an app, you could have assigned it to a contact using just a voice command.

Even more advanced integrations were promised, such as using Siri to:

Start navigation in Apple Maps

Share your estimated arrival time with friends or family in one command

All of these capabilities will now take significantly longer to arrive than originally anticipated.

What’s Next?

The first official details about iOS 19 are expected to be announced at WWDC 2025, which—based on Apple’s usual timeline—will likely take place in early June. Until then, users will have to wait for further updates on when these promised features will finally become available.