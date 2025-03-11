Google has been gradually integrating Gemini into Gmail, introducing AI-powered features like email summarization and improved search. Now, Gmail is getting another smart upgrade: the ability to detect calendar-related content in emails, making it easier to add events directly to Google Calendar.

As announced on the Google Workspace blog, Gmail’s new Add to Calendar feature—powered by Gemini—can analyze emails and identify relevant scheduling details, such as dates and times.

However, this feature does not apply to automatically extracted details like restaurant reservations or flight bookings, as Gmail already integrates those with Calendar. Instead, Add to Calendar is particularly useful for emails with longer text, helping users recognize and manage event-related information that might otherwise be overlooked.

Also related: How to use Gemini search in PDF

One limitation to note: Events added via Add to Calendar will not automatically include other guests.

How "Add to Calendar" Works

Similar to the Summarize This Email button, the Add to Calendar button will appear as an oblong-shaped option below the email subject line, just above the sender’s details.

Gemini-enabled Add to Calendar feature on Gmail scans for calendar-related content / © Google

When clicked, Gemini will automatically generate a Calendar event. A confirmation window will then appear, allowing users to edit the date and time before saving. Additionally, users can input queries via a Gemini prompt to specify or adjust event details as needed.

Availability and Rollout

The Add to Calendar feature is currently available on the Gmail web app in English. There is no official word yet on when it will roll out to the Gmail mobile app on Android and iOS.

Google has confirmed that the feature is available for:

Workspace accounts, including Business and Enterprise users

accounts, including and users Google One AI Premium subscribers

subscribers Gemini Education users

The rollout has already begun and is expected to be completed by April 10.

Alongside Add to Calendar, Google has expanded Gemini’s side panel within Gmail and other Workspace apps. This update adds support for four new languages: Greek, Malay, Indonesian, and Catalan. The side panel provides quick AI-driven shortcuts, such as email summarization and draft creation.

Which other Gemini features would you like to see in Gmail? Share your thoughts in the comments!