Apple-Owned Beats Studio Pro Plunge to $179 This Spring Sale (49% Off)

If you're in the market for ANC headphones this spring, Beats' lineup is currently on sale at Amazon. The top-of-the-line Beats Studio Pro is seeing a significant price drop, now available for $179 (down from $349). While this isn’t the lowest price ever, it's still a substantial $170 discount (49%), just $20 shy of its record low.

The deal applies to the standard color options, including Black, Deep Brown, and Sandstone. However, the Kim Kardashian special editions remain at regular pricing—so while those aren’t discounted, you still have plenty of choices.

Why You Should Buy the Beats Studio Pro

Apple released the Beats Studio Pro in 2023, introducing several upgrades over the Beats Studio 3. The headphones retain the iconic over-ear design and lightweight build, featuring a combination of plastic and brushed metal accents. However, the Studio Pro offers ultra-plush ear cushions, providing a more comfortable fit for extended listening sessions.

Internally, Apple has equipped them with custom 40mm drivers and an integrated digital processor, delivering clearer and more precise audio with significantly reduced distortion. They also feature Apple’s signature spatial audio with head tracking for a more immersive experience. Additionally, the Studio Pro supports lossless audio via a wired connection, with two optimized sound profiles when used in this mode.

Beats Studio Pro headphones
Beats Studio Pro (2023) feature new ultra-plush cushions for added comfort / © Beats

The adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) on the Studio Pro is impressive—falling just below the AirPods Max in performance. The transparency mode is also natural-sounding and can be activated easily via dedicated buttons or the companion app.

In terms of compatibility, the Studio Pro works seamlessly with both Android and iOS devices. Android users get features like Fast Pair and Find My Device, while iPhone users benefit from one-touch pairing, OTA software updates, and hands-free Siri access.

Battery life is another strong point: 40 hours with ANC or transparency mode off and about 24 hours with either feature enabled—outlasting the AirPods Max in this regard.

Are you planning to grab a pair during the spring sale? Let us know in the comments!

