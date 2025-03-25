Hot topics

Snap & Charge: OnePlus’ Slimmest Magnetic Power Bank Hits the U.S.

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
OnePlus Slim Magnetic Wireless Power Bank hero image
© OnePlus
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

When the OnePlus 13 launched in China, it debuted alongside the Slim Magnetic Power Bank. However, when the smartphone was released globally at the beginning of 2025, the power bank wasn't initially available in the U.S. Now, OnePlus has officially released it stateside for $69, with discounts available when purchased with the OnePlus 13 (review).

OnePlus' Ultra-Lightweight Power Bank

Although OnePlus has been making power banks for years, they don’t receive frequent updates like the company’s other accessories. With the launch of the Slim Magnetic Power Bank, however, OnePlus is turning heads with its ultra-compact and lightweight design.

The power bank features a 5,000 mAh capacity, which is relatively modest but sufficient to fully refill accessories or charge up a smartphone to more than half its battery, depending on its battery size. Its capacity also ensures it can pass through airport security without issue, though you should check whether your airline permits power bank usage in the cabin.

OnePlus Slim Magnetic Power Bank
OnePlus Slim Magnetic Power Bank uses an NFT transistor for heat management, keeping the internal temperature cooler. / © OnePlus

Its standout feature is its compact, lightweight build, housed in a rigid aluminum alloy chassis. It weighs just 120 grams (~4.2 oz) and measures 96 × 69 × 9 mm, making it one of the lightest and slimmest power banks on the market.

The OnePlus Slim Magnetic includes a USB-C port for wired charging, rated at 10W. It also supports magnetic wireless charging, offering 10W for Android devices and 7.5W for iPhones. However, it does not support Qi2 or previous Qi standards. Despite this, the magnetic design allows it to snap securely onto iPhones and other compatible wearables.

An LED indicator at the bottom edge displays the remaining battery level and charging status.

How to Get the OnePlus Slim Magnetic Power Bank for Less

The OnePlus Slim Magnetic Power Bank is now available in the U.S. for $69 via the OnePlus online store. However, you can save more by purchasing it as part of a OnePlus 13 bundle.

When purchased with the OnePlus 13 and a magnetic case, the total price is $849 ($949 for the 512 GB model), translating to $159 in savings.

If you already own a OnePlus 13, the company is offering a $20 voucher for the Slim Magnetic Power Bank and a $10 voucher for the magnetic case.

These promotions are valid until April 30, giving you plenty of time to take advantage of the discounts.

Will you be ordering the OnePlus Slim Magnetic Power Bank with these discounts? Please let us know in the comments!

The best smartphones under $1,000 

  Editor's recommendation The best iPhone The best camera phone Value for money The best foldable The most affordable
Product
Samsung Galaxy S24
Apple iPhone 15
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Nothing Phone (2)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Google Pixel 7a
Price
  • $799
  • $799
  • $999
  • $599
  • $999
  • $499
Picture Samsung Galaxy S24 Product Image Apple iPhone 15 Product Image Google Pixel 8 Pro Product Image Nothing Phone (2) Product Image Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Product Image Google Pixel 7a Product Image
Review
Review: Samsung Galaxy S24
Review: Apple iPhone 15
Review: Google Pixel 8 Pro
Review: Nothing Phone (2)
Review: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Review: Google Pixel 7a
Offer*
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing