When the OnePlus 13 launched in China, it debuted alongside the Slim Magnetic Power Bank. However, when the smartphone was released globally at the beginning of 2025, the power bank wasn't initially available in the U.S. Now, OnePlus has officially released it stateside for $69, with discounts available when purchased with the OnePlus 13 (review) .

OnePlus' Ultra-Lightweight Power Bank

Although OnePlus has been making power banks for years, they don’t receive frequent updates like the company’s other accessories. With the launch of the Slim Magnetic Power Bank, however, OnePlus is turning heads with its ultra-compact and lightweight design.

The power bank features a 5,000 mAh capacity, which is relatively modest but sufficient to fully refill accessories or charge up a smartphone to more than half its battery, depending on its battery size. Its capacity also ensures it can pass through airport security without issue, though you should check whether your airline permits power bank usage in the cabin.

OnePlus Slim Magnetic Power Bank uses an NFT transistor for heat management, keeping the internal temperature cooler. / © OnePlus

Its standout feature is its compact, lightweight build, housed in a rigid aluminum alloy chassis. It weighs just 120 grams (~4.2 oz) and measures 96 × 69 × 9 mm, making it one of the lightest and slimmest power banks on the market.

The OnePlus Slim Magnetic includes a USB-C port for wired charging, rated at 10W. It also supports magnetic wireless charging, offering 10W for Android devices and 7.5W for iPhones. However, it does not support Qi2 or previous Qi standards. Despite this, the magnetic design allows it to snap securely onto iPhones and other compatible wearables.

An LED indicator at the bottom edge displays the remaining battery level and charging status.

How to Get the OnePlus Slim Magnetic Power Bank for Less

The OnePlus Slim Magnetic Power Bank is now available in the U.S. for $69 via the OnePlus online store. However, you can save more by purchasing it as part of a OnePlus 13 bundle.

When purchased with the OnePlus 13 and a magnetic case, the total price is $849 ($949 for the 512 GB model), translating to $159 in savings.

If you already own a OnePlus 13, the company is offering a $20 voucher for the Slim Magnetic Power Bank and a $10 voucher for the magnetic case.

These promotions are valid until April 30, giving you plenty of time to take advantage of the discounts.

Will you be ordering the OnePlus Slim Magnetic Power Bank with these discounts? Please let us know in the comments!