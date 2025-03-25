Apple refreshed the AirPods Max last year, replacing the Lightning port with a USB-C connector. Initially, many speculated that this change would finally enable lossless audio over a wired connection, something previously impossible due to Apple’s proprietary port. However, that didn’t materialize—until now. Apple has confirmed that lossless audio and ultra-low latency will arrive with the iOS 18.4 update .

iOS 18.4 to Unlock Lossless Audio on AirPods Max

In a recent press release, Apple announced that iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, and macOS Sequoia 15.4 will roll out to the public in April. While these updates bring a host of improvements to iPhones, iPads, and Macs, one of the biggest highlights is the long-awaited support for lossless audio and ultra-low latency mode on the AirPods Max (review).

With the update, the AirPods Max will support lossless audio at 24-bit depth and 48 kHz sampling rate. This means users can enjoy over 100 million tracks in lossless quality (Apple Lossless Audio Codec or ALAC) on Apple Music, as well as original recordings and other high-resolution content, including videos and games.

Apple added that lossless audio will also extend when using the personalized spatial audio feature, offering a more immersive, high-resolution listening experience on Apple's over-ear ANC headphones.

To experience lossless audio, users will need to connect the AirPods Max via a USB-C to USB-C cable to a compatible source device, such as an iPhone or iPad.

For greater compatibility, Apple is also introducing a new USB-C to 3.5mm audio cable priced at $39, allowing the AirPods Max to work with a wider range of devices, including in-flight entertainment systems and external audio sources. Interestingly, this cable should also work in reverse when connected to an iPhone or iPad with audio sources such as a car's audio console.

AirPods Max Gain Ultra-Low Latency

Alongside lossless audio, iOS 18.4 will introduce ultra-low latency mode, which Apple says is beneficial for users who use their AirPods Max for gaming, live streaming, or music production. Like lossless audio, this feature requires a wired connection.

The arrival of true lossless audio on AirPods Max has been a long time coming. While the original model could simulate lossless playback, the Lightning port created a bottleneck, preventing true lossless transmission. Many saw Apple’s switch to USB-C as a clear hint that lossless support was on the horizon. Interestingly, the Beats Studio Pro (2023), also owned by Apple, was the first to feature lossless audio over USB-C.

Apple acknowledges that most users may not be able to distinguish between lossy formats like AAC and true lossless audio. However, Apple's SVP Grek Joswiak emphasizes that this upgrade is primarily for audiophiles and music creators who look for higher audio fidelity.

Do you think lossless audio will make a noticeable difference on the AirPods Max? Share your thoughts in the comments!