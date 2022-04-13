Tech & Community
NextPit

The Best Verizon phone and data plans for your mobile and home

5 min read 5 min No comments 0
Authored by: Rubens Eishima
NextPit Verizon Home price check
© fizkes/Shutterstock

Verizon offers one of the best mobile coverage in the US and is heavily investing in expanding its 5G network nationwide. Check which phone plans the carrier offers and save money avoiding unnecessary perks while getting an unlimited data plan for your smartphone.

NextPit Logo white on transparent Background
NEXTPITTV

Besides mobile plans, Verizon of course also offers its fiber internet broadband in selected markets, promising fast speeds, and low latencies for those who need the quickest response times while streaming, playing games, or trading online.

Jump to:

Smartphone deals when signing up for a Verizon Unlimited plan

NextPit iPhone 12 Mini screen
You can get a free iPhone 12 when signing for a Verizon phone contract / © NextPit

The best Verizon Unlimited phone plans

  5G Start  5G Play More 5G Do More 5G Get More
Price without taxes $70 $80 $80 $90
5G Access Nationwide 5G Access 5G Nationwide Access and 5G Ultrawideband
Data Unlimited Data
  • Unlimited data
  • + 50GB Premium Data
  • + 25GB Hotspot Premium Data
  • Unlimited data
  • + 50GB Premium Data
  • + 25GB Hotspot Premium Data
  • Unlimited Premium Data
  • Unlimited Hotspot data
  • + 50GB Hotspot Premium Data
Entertainment
  • Disney+, Apple Music, and Apple Arcade or Google Play Pass six month trial
  • Free Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+
  • Free Apple Arcade or Google Play Pass
  • Apple Music six month trial
  • Disney+, Apple Music, and Apple or Google Play Pass six month trial
  • Free Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, and Apple Music
  • Free Apple Arcade or Google Play Pass
Other Benefits
  • n/a
  • 50% off Verizon Home internet
  • 50% off Verizon Home internet
  • 50% off on Watch, Tablet, Hotspot, or Hum Plans
  • 1 TravelPass day per Month
  • Verizon Cloud 600GB
  • 50% off Verizon Home internet
  • 50% off on Watch, Tablet, Hotspot, or Hum Plans
  • 1 TravelPass day per Month
  • Verizon Cloud 600GB
Check the offer* Sign up Sign up Sign up Sign up
Discounted pricing** $60 $70 $70 $80
  **Available for selected military personnel, veterans, first responders, nurses, teachers, and students. Requires a document check and conditions apply. Taxes and additional fees are not included.

In the consumer phone plans department, all current Verizon plans offer unlimited talk, text, and data using the 4G and 5G networks. The "More"  plans add features for those who want to use their phones with streaming video services - Play More - work abroad or connect tablets or smartwatches - Do More - or a combination with both in the "Get More" plan.

Additionally, the More plans also add 5G ultra-wideband support (aka C-Band plus mmWave), for faster speeds and lower latency in selected markets.

While the Get More plan offers no restriction on speeds or phone data allowances, the Play More and Do More plans restrict the top speed after using 50 GB of mobile data (25 GB for hotspot use) in the month.

On top of that, the Do More and Get More offer a 50% discount for signing up for an additional data device plan - tablet, smartwatch, hotspot, or car access.

Cheap Verizon prepaid talk, text, and data phone plans

  5 GB 15 GB Unlimited Unlimited Plus
Price per line without taxes (1-3 / 4-9 / 10+ months)
  • $40
  • $30
  • $25
  • $50
  • $40
  • $35
  • $65
  • $55
  • $50
  • $75
  • $65
  • $60
5G Access 5G Nationwide Access 5G Nationwide Access and 5G Ultra-wideband
Data
  • 5 GB data
  • 15 GB data
  • Unlimited data
  • Unlimited data with 5G ultra wideband
Other Benefits
  • Unlimited talk and text
  • Unlimited talk and text
  • Unlimited talk and text to Canada and Mexico
  • Unlimited talk and text
  • Unlimited talk, text, and data to and from Canada and Mexico
  • Optional unlimited hotspot for $5/month
  • Unlimited talk and text
  • Unlimited talk, text, and data to and from Canada and Mexico
  • Unlimited hotspot data
Check the offers* Sign up Sign up Sign up Sign up

If you are looking to save money and have a good idea of how much data you need every month a good alternative is to sign up for a prepaid plan. Verizon offers a loyalty discount for customers willing to signup for more than 4 consecutive months.

All plans also include unlimited voice calls and text messages. Additionally, the Unlimited prepaid plans also cover data, voice, and text usage in both Mexico and Canada.

Faster Verizon Fios fiber broadband connection plans

  Fios 300 Fios 500 Fios Gigabit
Price per line without taxes $39.99 $64.99 $89.99
Connection speed 300/300 Mbps 500/500 Mbps 940/880 Mbps
Notes
  • Router rental fee: $15/month
  • $10 off with Unlimited Wireless
  • 6 months of Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+
  • Router rental fee: $15/month
  • $10 off with Unlimited Wireless
  • 6 months of Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+
  • No router rental fee
  • $20 off with Unlimited Wireless
  • 12 months of Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+
  • 2TB cloud storage
See the offers* Check Availability Check Availability Check Availability

For fast fiber broadband internet plans, Verizon offers its Fios service. It is worth checking the fine print when signing up, especially for the cheaper plans, which do not include a free router rental ($15 per month, and can be avoided if you already have a compatible Wi-Fi router).

Besides the faster speeds, approaching gigabit-like connections, the fastest plan also adds 12 months of Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ streaming services, free router rental, and 2TB of online data storage.

And that's it for our quick guide on the best Verizon plans for consumers. Leave a comment below if you want NextPit to cover other ISPs or if you prefer to see a guide for a specific carrier.

Article written in collaboration with editor Zois Bekios Zannikos.

NextPit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Liked this article? Share now!
Join the discussion

Latest articles

Recommended articles

No comments

Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing