The Best Verizon phone and data plans for your mobile and home

Verizon offers one of the best mobile coverage in the US and is heavily investing in expanding its 5G network nationwide. Check which phone plans the carrier offers and save money avoiding unnecessary perks while getting an unlimited data plan for your smartphone.

Besides mobile plans, Verizon of course also offers its fiber internet broadband in selected markets, promising fast speeds, and low latencies for those who need the quickest response times while streaming, playing games, or trading online.

Smartphone deals when signing up for a Verizon Unlimited plan

Affiliate offer Apple iPhone 12 Free with an Unlimited plan To device database

Affiliate offer Apple iPhone 13 Mini With an Unlimited plan To device database

Affiliate offer Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Free with a contract plan To device database

Affiliate offer Apple iPhone 13 Pro Free with an eligible trade-in and contract To device database

Affiliate offer 50% off new phones With an Unlimited prepaid plan

The best Verizon Unlimited phone plans 5G Start 5G Play More 5G Do More 5G Get More Price without taxes $70 $80 $80 $90 5G Access Nationwide 5G Access 5G Nationwide Access and 5G Ultrawideband Data Unlimited Data Unlimited data

+ 50GB Premium Data

+ 25GB Hotspot Premium Data Unlimited data

+ 50GB Premium Data

+ 25GB Hotspot Premium Data Unlimited Premium Data

Unlimited Hotspot data

+ 50GB Hotspot Premium Data Entertainment Disney+, Apple Music, and Apple Arcade or Google Play Pass six month trial Free Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+

Free Apple Arcade or Google Play Pass

Apple Music six month trial Disney+, Apple Music, and Apple or Google Play Pass six month trial Free Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, and Apple Music

Free Apple Arcade or Google Play Pass Other Benefits n/a 50% off Verizon Home internet 50% off Verizon Home internet

50% off on Watch, Tablet, Hotspot, or Hum Plans

1 TravelPass day per Month

Verizon Cloud 600GB 50% off Verizon Home internet

50% off on Watch, Tablet, Hotspot, or Hum Plans

1 TravelPass day per Month

Verizon Cloud 600GB Check the offer* Sign up Sign up Sign up Sign up Discounted pricing** $60 $70 $70 $80 **Available for selected military personnel, veterans, first responders, nurses, teachers, and students. Requires a document check and conditions apply. Taxes and additional fees are not included.

In the consumer phone plans department, all current Verizon plans offer unlimited talk, text, and data using the 4G and 5G networks. The "More" plans add features for those who want to use their phones with streaming video services - Play More - work abroad or connect tablets or smartwatches - Do More - or a combination with both in the "Get More" plan.

Additionally, the More plans also add 5G ultra-wideband support (aka C-Band plus mmWave), for faster speeds and lower latency in selected markets.

While the Get More plan offers no restriction on speeds or phone data allowances, the Play More and Do More plans restrict the top speed after using 50 GB of mobile data (25 GB for hotspot use) in the month.

On top of that, the Do More and Get More offer a 50% discount for signing up for an additional data device plan - tablet, smartwatch, hotspot, or car access.

Cheap Verizon prepaid talk, text, and data phone plans 5 GB 15 GB Unlimited Unlimited Plus Price per line without taxes (1-3 / 4-9 / 10+ months) $40

$30

$25 $50

$40

$35 $65

$55

$50 $75

$65

$60 5G Access 5G Nationwide Access 5G Nationwide Access and 5G Ultra-wideband Data 5 GB data 15 GB data Unlimited data Unlimited data with 5G ultra wideband Other Benefits Unlimited talk and text Unlimited talk and text

Unlimited talk and text to Canada and Mexico Unlimited talk and text

Unlimited talk, text, and data to and from Canada and Mexico

Optional unlimited hotspot for $5/month Unlimited talk and text

Unlimited talk, text, and data to and from Canada and Mexico

Unlimited hotspot data Check the offers* Sign up Sign up Sign up Sign up

If you are looking to save money and have a good idea of how much data you need every month a good alternative is to sign up for a prepaid plan. Verizon offers a loyalty discount for customers willing to signup for more than 4 consecutive months.

All plans also include unlimited voice calls and text messages. Additionally, the Unlimited prepaid plans also cover data, voice, and text usage in both Mexico and Canada.

Faster Verizon Fios fiber broadband connection plans Fios 300 Fios 500 Fios Gigabit Price per line without taxes $39.99 $64.99 $89.99 Connection speed 300/300 Mbps 500/500 Mbps 940/880 Mbps Notes Router rental fee: $15/month

$10 off with Unlimited Wireless

6 months of Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ Router rental fee: $15/month

$10 off with Unlimited Wireless

6 months of Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ No router rental fee

$20 off with Unlimited Wireless

12 months of Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+

2TB cloud storage See the offers* Check Availability Check Availability Check Availability

For fast fiber broadband internet plans, Verizon offers its Fios service. It is worth checking the fine print when signing up, especially for the cheaper plans, which do not include a free router rental ($15 per month, and can be avoided if you already have a compatible Wi-Fi router).

Besides the faster speeds, approaching gigabit-like connections, the fastest plan also adds 12 months of Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ streaming services, free router rental, and 2TB of online data storage.

And that's it for our quick guide on the best Verizon plans for consumers. Leave a comment below if you want NextPit to cover other ISPs or if you prefer to see a guide for a specific carrier.

Article written in collaboration with editor Zois Bekios Zannikos.