The Best Verizon phone and data plans for your mobile and home
Verizon offers one of the best mobile coverage in the US and is heavily investing in expanding its 5G network nationwide. Check which phone plans the carrier offers and save money avoiding unnecessary perks while getting an unlimited data plan for your smartphone.
Besides mobile plans, Verizon of course also offers its fiber internet broadband in selected markets, promising fast speeds, and low latencies for those who need the quickest response times while streaming, playing games, or trading online.
- The best phone deals with Verizon contracts
- The best Verizon Unlimited phone plans
- The cheapest prepaid Verizon phone talk, text, and data plans
- Fast fiber broadband from Verizon FiOS
Smartphone deals when signing up for a Verizon Unlimited plan
The best Verizon Unlimited phone plans
|5G Start
|5G Play More
|5G Do More
|5G Get More
|Price without taxes
|$70
|$80
|$80
|$90
|5G Access
|Nationwide 5G Access
|5G Nationwide Access and 5G Ultrawideband
|Data
|Unlimited Data
|
|
|
|Entertainment
|
|
|
|
|Other Benefits
|
|
|
|
|Discounted pricing**
|$60
|$70
|$70
|$80
|**Available for selected military personnel, veterans, first responders, nurses, teachers, and students. Requires a document check and conditions apply. Taxes and additional fees are not included.
In the consumer phone plans department, all current Verizon plans offer unlimited talk, text, and data using the 4G and 5G networks. The "More" plans add features for those who want to use their phones with streaming video services - Play More - work abroad or connect tablets or smartwatches - Do More - or a combination with both in the "Get More" plan.
Additionally, the More plans also add 5G ultra-wideband support (aka C-Band plus mmWave), for faster speeds and lower latency in selected markets.
While the Get More plan offers no restriction on speeds or phone data allowances, the Play More and Do More plans restrict the top speed after using 50 GB of mobile data (25 GB for hotspot use) in the month.
On top of that, the Do More and Get More offer a 50% discount for signing up for an additional data device plan - tablet, smartwatch, hotspot, or car access.
Cheap Verizon prepaid talk, text, and data phone plans
|5 GB
|15 GB
|Unlimited
|Unlimited Plus
|Price per line without taxes (1-3 / 4-9 / 10+ months)
|
|
|
|
|5G Access
|5G Nationwide Access
|5G Nationwide Access and 5G Ultra-wideband
|Data
|
|
|
|
|Other Benefits
|
|
|
|
If you are looking to save money and have a good idea of how much data you need every month a good alternative is to sign up for a prepaid plan. Verizon offers a loyalty discount for customers willing to signup for more than 4 consecutive months.
All plans also include unlimited voice calls and text messages. Additionally, the Unlimited prepaid plans also cover data, voice, and text usage in both Mexico and Canada.
Faster Verizon Fios fiber broadband connection plans
|Fios 300
|Fios 500
|Fios Gigabit
|Price per line without taxes
|$39.99
|$64.99
|$89.99
|Connection speed
|300/300 Mbps
|500/500 Mbps
|940/880 Mbps
|Notes
|
|
|
For fast fiber broadband internet plans, Verizon offers its Fios service. It is worth checking the fine print when signing up, especially for the cheaper plans, which do not include a free router rental ($15 per month, and can be avoided if you already have a compatible Wi-Fi router).
Besides the faster speeds, approaching gigabit-like connections, the fastest plan also adds 12 months of Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ streaming services, free router rental, and 2TB of online data storage.
And that's it for our quick guide on the best Verizon plans for consumers. Leave a comment below if you want NextPit to cover other ISPs or if you prefer to see a guide for a specific carrier.
Article written in collaboration with editor Zois Bekios Zannikos.
