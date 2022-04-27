The Best Straight Talk prepaid phone plans for your mobile

Straight Talk is one of the biggest independent carriers in the United States and offers cheap prepaid phones in partnership with all the major carriers for nationwide coverage. Check the best and cheapest Straight Talk plans in this article.

Straight Talk mobile phones and plans can also be found in Walmart stores, the exclusive retailer for the phone company. But you can also sign up for plans and packages through the carrier website.

Jump to:

Smartphone deals when signing up for a Straight Talk prepaid plan

Straight Talk is offering a big discount on the iPhone SE 2022 / © NextPit

Cheap Straight Talk prepaid talk, text, and data phone plans Basic Bronze Unlimited Silver Unlimited Gold Unlimited Platinum Unlimited Price per line without taxes $30 $35 $45 $55 65 5G Access 5G Nationwide Access Data 100 MB 10 GB at high speed, then 2G speeds Unlimited data Unlimited data Unlimited data Other Benefits Unlimited texts

1500 minutes of voice calls Unlimited talk and text nationwide, to Canada and Mexico

5GB of hotspot data Unlimited talk and text nationwide, to Canada and Mexico

5 GB of hotspot data Unlimited talk and text nationwide, to Canada and Mexico

15 GB of hotspot data

100 GB of cloud storage Unlimited talk and text nationwide, to Canada and Mexico

20 GB of hotspot data

100 GB of cloud storage

Mobile protect security package Check the offers* Sign up Sign up Sign up Sign up Sign up

Being primarily a prepaid carrier, Straight Talk offers its best features in a variety of packages, including a basic plan for people who don't need mobile data, starting at $30/month.

All Straight Talk plans include 5G access with compatible devices and the higher end plans even include free phone calls to Canada and Mexico, hotspot data, and cloud storage.

You can save extra when signing up for the auto-refill option, which renews your package monthly. Additional savings can be had by selecting a 3/6/12 months plan.

Cheap Straight Talk home phone plans Home Phone Home Phone & Wifi 1GB Home Phone & Wifi 2GB Home Phone & Wifi 5GB Price per line without taxes $15 $30 $40 $45 Data included n/a 1 GB 2 GB 5 GB Notes Unlimited nationwide calling See the offers* Sign up Sign up Sign up Sign up

For fixed phone lines, Straight Talk uses its cellular network to provide cheap plans, especially for places without proper landline coverage. Home phone plans include unlimited nationwide voice calls and can be paired with small data packages with Wi-Fi access.

The data amount included in the plans is relatively low, especially if you intend to use it for online streaming or games. In those cases we recommend looking for a plan with unlimited data.

And that's it for our quick guide on the best Straight Talk plans for consumers. Leave a comment below if you want NextPit to cover other ISPs or if you prefer to see a guide for a specific carrier.